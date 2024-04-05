Haier super heavy-duty ACs with Hexa inverter technology launched; Check features, price and more

Haier Appliances India unveiled its latest line of "super heavy-duty" air conditioners, incorporating its Hexa Inverter and Supersonic cooling technologies. NS Satish, President of Haier Appliances India, emphasized the company's commitment to crafting innovative products aimed at enhancing customers' comfort and convenience, particularly in India's challenging climate.

Haier super heavy-duty ACs launched

The Hexa Inverter technology, a hallmark of Haier's full DC inverter technology, promises superior performance, consistent temperatures, and increased energy efficiency. Despite the initial higher cost, inverter air conditioners deliver long-term savings on electricity bills compared to non-inverter models. Haier asserts that its inverter technology can yield up to 65% more electricity savings than traditional non-inverter ACs. Additionally, the Supersonic Cooling feature boasts rapid cooling capabilities, claiming to be up to 20 times faster than conventional air conditioners. Moreover, the inclusion of Frost Self-Clean technology aims to ensure the delivery of clean and healthy air.

Haier super heavy-duty ACs price

The new range of Haier Heavy-Duty air conditioners will hit shelves at leading retailers, starting at Rs. 49,990. To sweeten the deal, Haier offers a comprehensive package including a 5-year warranty covering gas charging (valued up to Rs. 15,990), cashback offers up to Rs. 8,000, free standard installation (worth Rs. 1,500), and a 12-year compressor warranty as part of its launch promotion.

