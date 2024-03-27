 Beat the heat! Thomson unveils Cool Pro and Heavy Duty series next-gen air coolers; check prices and specs now | Home Appliances News
Home Home Appliances News Beat the heat! Thomson unveils Cool Pro and Heavy Duty series next-gen air coolers; check prices and specs now

Beat the heat! Thomson unveils Cool Pro and Heavy Duty series next-gen air coolers; check prices and specs now

Thomson revolutionizes cooling solutions with its latest range of Air Coolers, combining innovation, efficiency, and affordability.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 27 2024, 10:16 IST
Icon
THOMSON coolers
Stay cool and comfortable this summer with THOMSON's new range of Cool Pro and Heavy Duty series air coolers, offering innovation, efficiency, and affordability for every space.
THOMSON coolers
Stay cool and comfortable this summer with THOMSON's new range of Cool Pro and Heavy Duty series air coolers, offering innovation, efficiency, and affordability for every space.

Electronics brand Thomson has launched a new range of Air Coolers this summer, aligning with its 'Make in India' initiative. With SPPL's investment of INR 75 crore in a Noida manufacturing unit, Thomson aims to capture a larger market share, offering the Cool Pro and Heavy Duty series on Flipkart from March 23, 2024.

1. Thomson 28 L Personal Air Cooler (CPP28N):

This personal air cooler boasts a capacity of 28 liters, ideal for small spaces or individual use. Equipped with a powerful 2600 RPM motor, it ensures efficient cooling with a 5-fin blade system that facilitates powerful air throw. The inclusion of a water level indicator and motorized vertical louver movement enhances user convenience. Additionally, its sleek design and portability, facilitated by wheel leg sets, make it a versatile choice for personal cooling needs.

2. Thomson XL Heavy Duty 105 L Desert Air Cooler (HD105):

For larger spaces, the XL Heavy Duty series offers a capacity of 105 liters, catering to the cooling requirements of medium-sized rooms or offices. Featuring a BLDC motor, this desert air cooler delivers powerful cooling with a 4-fin alloy metal blade system. With an impressive 45ft air throw distance, it ensures efficient cooling across the room. Its compatibility with inverters and auto-swing functionality add to its appeal, making it a reliable choice for extended use.

3. Thomson XXL Heavy Duty 115 L Desert Air Cooler (HD115):

Stepping up the cooling capacity, the XXL Heavy Duty series offers a generous 115 liters, suitable for larger rooms or commercial spaces. Similar to its counterpart, it features a BLDC motor and a 4-fin alloy metal blade system for efficient cooling performance. With a 50ft air throw distance, it provides wide coverage, coupled with auto swing and auto pump functionalities for added convenience.

4. Thomson Super Heavy Duty 150 L Desert Air Cooler(HD150):

At the top end of the spectrum, the Super Heavy Duty series offers a whopping 150 liters of cooling capacity, making it ideal for large halls or industrial settings. With a robust BLDC motor and 4-fin alloy metal blades, it ensures powerful cooling with a remarkable 90ft air throw distance. Its smart features, including auto swing and compatibility with most inverters, make it a reliable solution for tackling intense heat.

In terms of pricing, THOMSON aims to offer competitive options across its range:

Model

Event Price

Thomson 28 L Personal Air Cooler (White, CPP28N)INR 3999
Thomson XL Heavy Duty 105 L Desert Air Cooler (Grey, HD105)INR 9999
Thomson XXL Heavy Duty 115 L Desert Air Cooler (Grey, HD115)INR 10299
Thomson Super Heavy Duty 150 L Desert Air Cooler (Grey, HD150)INR 14999

In conclusion, THOMSON's new range of Air Coolers promises to offer efficient cooling solutions tailored to varying needs, from personal spaces to large commercial environments. With smart technology and competitive pricing, THOMSON aims to make a significant impact in the Indian home appliances market this summer.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Mar, 10:16 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
Siri
Apple WWDC 2024: From AI-powered iOS 18 to Mac Studio, everything we expect to see this year
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks frenzy online! Fans excited despite valid scepticism
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile
Activision launches Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile for iOS and Android globally
Rockstar offers
Rockstar Games's GTA Online survey offers players lucrative in-game rewards for valuable feedback
Pokemon
Pokemon fan forum Relic Castle vanishes abruptly due to DMCA notice, community left in disarray

    Trending News

    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a
    Apple WWDC 2024: From AI-powered iOS 18 to Mac Studio, everything we expect to see this year
    Siri
    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets