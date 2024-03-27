Beat the heat! Thomson unveils Cool Pro and Heavy Duty series next-gen air coolers; check prices and specs now

Electronics brand Thomson has launched a new range of Air Coolers this summer, aligning with its 'Make in India' initiative. With SPPL's investment of INR 75 crore in a Noida manufacturing unit, Thomson aims to capture a larger market share, offering the Cool Pro and Heavy Duty series on Flipkart from March 23, 2024.

1. Thomson 28 L Personal Air Cooler (CPP28N):

This personal air cooler boasts a capacity of 28 liters, ideal for small spaces or individual use. Equipped with a powerful 2600 RPM motor, it ensures efficient cooling with a 5-fin blade system that facilitates powerful air throw. The inclusion of a water level indicator and motorized vertical louver movement enhances user convenience. Additionally, its sleek design and portability, facilitated by wheel leg sets, make it a versatile choice for personal cooling needs.

2. Thomson XL Heavy Duty 105 L Desert Air Cooler (HD105):

For larger spaces, the XL Heavy Duty series offers a capacity of 105 liters, catering to the cooling requirements of medium-sized rooms or offices. Featuring a BLDC motor, this desert air cooler delivers powerful cooling with a 4-fin alloy metal blade system. With an impressive 45ft air throw distance, it ensures efficient cooling across the room. Its compatibility with inverters and auto-swing functionality add to its appeal, making it a reliable choice for extended use.

3. Thomson XXL Heavy Duty 115 L Desert Air Cooler (HD115):

Stepping up the cooling capacity, the XXL Heavy Duty series offers a generous 115 liters, suitable for larger rooms or commercial spaces. Similar to its counterpart, it features a BLDC motor and a 4-fin alloy metal blade system for efficient cooling performance. With a 50ft air throw distance, it provides wide coverage, coupled with auto swing and auto pump functionalities for added convenience.

4. Thomson Super Heavy Duty 150 L Desert Air Cooler(HD150):

At the top end of the spectrum, the Super Heavy Duty series offers a whopping 150 liters of cooling capacity, making it ideal for large halls or industrial settings. With a robust BLDC motor and 4-fin alloy metal blades, it ensures powerful cooling with a remarkable 90ft air throw distance. Its smart features, including auto swing and compatibility with most inverters, make it a reliable solution for tackling intense heat.

In terms of pricing, THOMSON aims to offer competitive options across its range:

Model Event Price Thomson 28 L Personal Air Cooler (White, CPP28N) INR 3999 Thomson XL Heavy Duty 105 L Desert Air Cooler (Grey, HD105) INR 9999 Thomson XXL Heavy Duty 115 L Desert Air Cooler (Grey, HD115) INR 10299 Thomson Super Heavy Duty 150 L Desert Air Cooler (Grey, HD150) INR 14999

In conclusion, THOMSON's new range of Air Coolers promises to offer efficient cooling solutions tailored to varying needs, from personal spaces to large commercial environments. With smart technology and competitive pricing, THOMSON aims to make a significant impact in the Indian home appliances market this summer.

