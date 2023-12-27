 Honor Mediapad T3 8.0 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। honor Tablet
Honor Mediapad T3 8 0

Honor Mediapad T3 8 0 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) tablet, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 4800 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM.
6
Score
Last updated: 27 December 2023
HonorMediapadT38.0_Capacity_4800mAh
HonorMediapadT38.0_Ram_2GB
HonorMediapadT38.0_ScreenSize_8.0inches(20.32cm)
Key Specs
₹10,999
8.0 inches (20.32 cm)
Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v7.0 (Nougat)
4800 mAh
2 GB
350 grams
Honor Mediapad T3 8 0 Price in India

The starting price for the Honor Mediapad T3 8 0 in India is Rs. 10,999.  This is the Honor Mediapad T3 8 0 base model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Luxurious Gold.

Honor Mediapad T3 8.0

(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage)-Luxurious Gold
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Honor Mediapad T3 8 0 Full Specifications

  • Display

    8.0" (20.32 cm)

  • Battery

    4800 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Capacity

    4800 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Flash

    No

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Colours

    Luxurious Gold

  • Weight

    350 grams

  • Thickness

    7.9 mm

  • Height

    211 mm

  • Width

    124.6 mm

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    70.83 %

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    8.0 inches (20.32 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    189 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Custom UI

    EMUI

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Launch Date

    October 5, 2017 (Official)

  • Brand

    Honor

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Operating System

    Android v7.0 (Nougat)

  • Model

    Mediapad T3 8.0

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • NFC

    No

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.1

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Graphics

    Adreno 308

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Camera

    5 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB
Honor Mediapad T3 8 0 News

Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023

    Honor Mediapad T3 8 0