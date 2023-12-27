 Honor Pad 5 10.1 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। honor Tablet
Honor Pad 5 10 1 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) tablet, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor Pad 5 10 1 from HT Tech. Buy Honor Pad 5 10 1 now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 27 December 2023
HonorPad510.1_Capacity_5100mAh
HonorPad510.1_RAM_3GB
HonorPad510.1_ScreenSize_10.1inches(25.65cm)
Key Specs
₹8,999
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
Android v9.0 (Pie)
3 GB
460 grams
Honor Pad 5 10 1 Price in India

The starting price for the Honor Pad 5 10 1 in India is Rs. 8,999.  This is the Honor Pad 5 10 1 base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Glacial Blue. ...Read More

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Glacial Blue
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
57% off

HONOR Pad X8 25.65 cm

HONOR Pad X8 25.65 cm (10.1 inch) FHD Display, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Mediatek MT8786, Android 12, Tuv Certified Eye Protection, Up to 14 Hours Battery WiFi Tablet, Blue Hour
₹20,999 ₹8,999
Buy Now

Honor Pad 5 10 1 Full Specifications

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    5100 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Sensor

    CMOS

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Resolution

    2 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Width

    164 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Weight

    460 grams

  • Height

    243 mm

  • Colours

    Glacial Blue

  • Thickness

    7.8 mm

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    74.48 %

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • Brand

    Honor

  • Model

    Pad 5 10.1

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Launch Date

    July 1, 2019 (Official)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Operating System

    Android v9.0 (Pie)

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Graphics

    Mali-T830 MP2

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Chipset

    HiSilicon Kirin 659

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Front

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB
    Honor Pad 5 10 1