Icon
Home How To Afraid of phishing scams? Android phones may soon provide personalised fraud protection

Afraid of phishing scams? Android phones may soon provide personalised fraud protection

Android 14 QPR2 features could soon protect Android phones from manipulative scams! Here is how the new feature will work on your Android phone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 13 2023, 11:31 IST
Icon
Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1: New features and updates for Pixel users
Nothing Phone (1)
1/5 This release promises significant changes and new features that enhance the Android experience. Let's dive into some of the exciting updates and features that await users. (Unsplash)
Nothing Phone (1)
2/5 One of the standout features of Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 is the ability for certain Pixel phones, and eventually other Android devices, to be used as webcams for PCs, Macs, and Chromebooks, as per a report by 9To5 Mac.This highly anticipated feature opens up new possibilities for high-quality video calls, providing an affordable and convenient solution.   (HT Tech)
Nothing Phone (1)
3/5  Android 14 QPR1 introduces a new settings menu that allows users to adjust the aspect ratio of apps. This feature is particularly useful on select large-screen devices like the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold.  (Google)
image caption
4/5 Android 14 brings a delightful personalization feature for Pixel phone users: the ability to customize the lock screen clock. A new clock face called "Metro" has made its debut. These clock faces range from traditional digital and analog styles to more informative designs that display date and weather. (HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 An enhanced battery information feature in Settings has been introduced, going beyond the usual charge level and usage stats. On Google Pixel devices, a new section called "Battery Information" will be available, displaying details such as the battery's manufacturing date and charge cycle count. You can access this by navigating to Settings > About Phone > Battery Information. Keep an eye out for further beta releases leading up to the official Pixel launch and stay tuned for the stable public release of Android 14.  (HT Tech)
Nothing Phone (1)
icon View all Images
Know how the Android 14 upcoming update will protect you from dangerous scams ( HT Tech)

Google is working on the new Android 14 QPR2 update, which is expected to come with various new features and fixes for Android phones and Google Pixel phones. The focus this time is on phishing scams too. With growing scams and malware apps in Android phones, Google is reportedly working on bringing new security features to the upcoming update to protect users from all kinds of phishing scams. The feature is likely to be launched soon, however, there is much speculation about how it will work on Android phones. Know how the Android 14 update will protect you from phishing fraud.

How Android 14 QPR2 security features may work

According to an Android Police report, the Android 14 QPR2 beta includes a security feature which will protect Android phone users from becoming victims of cyber scams. It is being said that the feature will automatically detect deceptive apps and it will send app information to Google Play Protect. It is done by running a scan on apps installed on the phones. The feature was reported by Mishaal Rahman who was able to find the hidden feature that is being referred to as “scanning for deceptive apps.”

Also read: Has your smartphone been hacked? Find out if a hacker is controlling the handset; here is how to do so

The feature was found under the smartphone setting which basically scans the app activity for deceptive behavior. It was reported that the app scanning runs privately and if any unusual activity is detected, the information is directly sent to Google Play Protect for threat confirmation.

As of now, Google has not revealed anything about this feature and how it scans the apps, however, this “content protection” feature will most likely be rolled out with the Android 14 QPR2 version. Rahman speculates that Android employs a blocklist to prevent certain apps from using specific fields such as when an app is trying to show a password field. This feature also considers if an app is pre-installed or requires permission for internet access.

This new anti-phishing scam security feature for Android users could be very beneficial in protecting them from scams or phishing attacks. However, its use is still unknown as the feature is being tested.

How the Android 14 feature will benefit Android users

  • It will help Android phone users maintain good digital hygiene practices by not installing suspicious apps or taking immediate action if their smartphone warns about malicious acts on their devices.
  • This will also aware users before downloading any random APK files or apps and how they can result in phishing acts.
  • If this features rolls out, it will protect users from dangerous scams and potentially harmful app or service.
  • The feature will improve user security so they can protect their personal information and data from being leaked to scammers.
  • It will give power to Android users to restrict using malicious or any suspicious apps before they get into trouble, due to Google's upcoming proactive approach.

Note that the Android 14 QPR2 is in the beta testing phase, therefore, the new feature has not been rolled out officially yet, which means Google is still working to improve the feature for the benefit of users and above all, ensure there it is fully bug-free. We will know for sure about the feature and its benefits only after the official release.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Dec, 11:14 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPad
iPhone tips: A step-by-step guide to mirror your handset or iPad on Mac or PC
Character.ai
Talk to celebrities via AI chatbot! Know how to create your own character on Character.ai
Google Pixel 8
Send your health information automatically on Android while calling 911 during an emergency; know how
AirTag
Are you being tracked? Find out if an Apple AirTag is tracking you on iPhone
Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fortnite
Fortnite Virtual Concert: The Weeknd's Avatar Can Be as Good as the Real Thing Is
Sony PlayStation 5
Best gaming console: Sony PlayStation 5 to Nintendo Switch OLED, check the top 11
Zelda
10 best games of 2023: Baldur's Gate, The Legend of Zelda and Cocoon shine in a great year
Elon Musk
As GTA 6 trailer shatters records, Elon Musk says he 'didn’t like doing crime' in GTA 5!
Epic games
Lego Fortnite debuts as part of Epic Games’ expansion; Players can craft own weapons, shelters
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon