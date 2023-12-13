Afraid of phishing scams? Android phones may soon provide personalised fraud protection

Google is working on the new Android 14 QPR2 update, which is expected to come with various new features and fixes for Android phones and Google Pixel phones. The focus this time is on phishing scams too. With growing scams and malware apps in Android phones, Google is reportedly working on bringing new security features to the upcoming update to protect users from all kinds of phishing scams. The feature is likely to be launched soon, however, there is much speculation about how it will work on Android phones. Know how the Android 14 update will protect you from phishing fraud.

How Android 14 QPR2 security features may work

According to an Android Police report, the Android 14 QPR2 beta includes a security feature which will protect Android phone users from becoming victims of cyber scams. It is being said that the feature will automatically detect deceptive apps and it will send app information to Google Play Protect. It is done by running a scan on apps installed on the phones. The feature was reported by Mishaal Rahman who was able to find the hidden feature that is being referred to as “scanning for deceptive apps.”

The feature was found under the smartphone setting which basically scans the app activity for deceptive behavior. It was reported that the app scanning runs privately and if any unusual activity is detected, the information is directly sent to Google Play Protect for threat confirmation.

As of now, Google has not revealed anything about this feature and how it scans the apps, however, this “content protection” feature will most likely be rolled out with the Android 14 QPR2 version. Rahman speculates that Android employs a blocklist to prevent certain apps from using specific fields such as when an app is trying to show a password field. This feature also considers if an app is pre-installed or requires permission for internet access.

This new anti-phishing scam security feature for Android users could be very beneficial in protecting them from scams or phishing attacks. However, its use is still unknown as the feature is being tested.

How the Android 14 feature will benefit Android users

It will help Android phone users maintain good digital hygiene practices by not installing suspicious apps or taking immediate action if their smartphone warns about malicious acts on their devices.

This will also aware users before downloading any random APK files or apps and how they can result in phishing acts.

If this features rolls out, it will protect users from dangerous scams and potentially harmful app or service.

The feature will improve user security so they can protect their personal information and data from being leaked to scammers.

It will give power to Android users to restrict using malicious or any suspicious apps before they get into trouble, due to Google's upcoming proactive approach.

Note that the Android 14 QPR2 is in the beta testing phase, therefore, the new feature has not been rolled out officially yet, which means Google is still working to improve the feature for the benefit of users and above all, ensure there it is fully bug-free. We will know for sure about the feature and its benefits only after the official release.

