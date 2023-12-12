Icon
Has your smartphone been hacked? Find out if a hacker is controlling the handset; here is how to do so

Has your smartphone been hacked? Find out if a hacker is controlling the handset; here is how to do so

Check out the early signs that a hacker has hacked your smartphone. Know how to be aware and take action.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 12 2023, 10:41 IST
How to if your smartphone is being hacked. Check the warning signs. (Pixabay)

In this technology-dominated world where everyone is heavily reliant on their smartphones, laptops, tablets, and more, it has become imperative to ensure the safety of these gadgets. We keep all our personal information, data, documents, bank details, and everything handy in our smart devices. However, this creates a risk that our personal data may be leaked to scammers and hackers who can attempt to rob us of our money and private data through their manipulations. In most cases, we are not even aware that our devices have been hacked and someone is stealing our data. But now, the question arises, how can you know that your smartphone has been hacked? Well, there are some clear warning signs that may tell you that you have become a victim of cybercrime. Check out the early warning of your smartphone being hacked.

How to know if your smartphone has been hacked

According to a Tom's Guide report, there are various signs through which smartphone users can predict that their devices have been hacked. Check the signs below:

1. Due to heavy malware installed by scammers on your smartphone, you will notice a massive amount of data usage which will be higher than usual. To keep track of your activities and data, the cyber criminal requires a huge amount of data so he can steal your personal information. Therefore, extreme data usage is one of the early signs.

2. You'll notice various changes on your smartphone, one of them being fast battery draining. This happens due to malware apps or software running on your device as part of background activity which quickly drains your smartphone's battery. To deal with the issue, immediately check which app is draining most of your device battery and uninstall or force-stop the application.

Also read: As deepfake videos threat rises, these 5 safety tips will help avoid this heinous cybercrime

3. Another major sign is a change in your smartphone's performance. If you are noticing frequent lags, slow apps, frequent crashes or any other similar activity, then it might be possible that your smartphone has malware that is stealing your personal information or affecting your device in some other way.

4. Another sign of your smartphone being hacked is getting multiple notifications from browsing sites. If you are constantly getting inappropriate ad notifications then it is one of the major signs that your device is being monitored by cybercriminals. However, it could also be a sign of adware which could lead you to a hacked website.

5. Different activities on your social media such as random texts, unwanted posts, or other is also a sign of smartphone hacking. It is also possible that your social media account has been hacked, therefore, keep changing your password from time to time to avoid such mishappening.

If you notice the above-mentioned unusual activities on your device then instantly take action and use antivirus software and malware protection tools to clean your smartphone from time to time to avoid getting hacked or the manipulative tricks of the scammers. Most importantly, stay aware and do not ignore this sign because neglecting the clear signs could cost you a huge amount.

Also, do keep track as there are various other signs of a smartphone being hacked. In fact, any noticeable unusual activity could be a possible act of malware.

First Published Date: 12 Dec, 10:41 IST
