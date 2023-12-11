Are you being tracked? Find out if an Apple AirTag is tracking you on iPhone

Apple AirTag has been a useful device for many users in terms of keeping track of their belongings such as keys, wallets, bags, vehicles, etc. However, there are some users who have been using the device for malicious purposes such as tracking or spying on a person without their consent. In such cases, it is extremely scary if someone is keeping track of all of your movements. Therefore, it is important to find out if you are being tracked through a tracker like the Apple AirTag that may have been connected to you or any of your belongings that you carry around on a daily basis including your clothes, bag, car or some other item. So, here we show you how to find out if you are being tracked on your Apple iPhone.

The first thing you must do to find out if there are any Apple AirTag trackers moving along with you is to turn on your tracking notifications feature. Know how you can turn on this feature:

1. On your iPhone, open Settings.

2. Go to Privacy.

3. Now go to Location Services and turn on the feature.

4. Now, go to System Services.

5. Then, turn on the Find My iPhone and Significant Locations feature.

6. Go back and select Bluetooth.

7. In the Find My app, tap on your name

8. Now, you will see the Tracking Notifications

9. Turn on the “Allow notifications” and “Sound” to receive notifications on your iPhone.

Doing so will help you stay aware if you are being tracked through an Apple AirTag.

How to know if an Apple AirTag is tracking you

Follow the below steps laid by ZDNET, to know if you are being tracked through an Apple AirTag.

Your iPhone will notify you if you are being tracked by sending notifications like “AirTag found moving with you.” This will happen if any AirTag is separated from its real owner or it starts to make a sound when it starts tracking.

Secondly, you can check your iPhone's Find My app if an AirTag is found near you. Thoroughly check your belongings for suspicious AirTag such as your purses, wallets, bags, or anything which you carry on a daily basis.

If you have discovered that an AirTag is moving you, and you are unable to locate the device, then, through the My Find app, you can tap Play Sound to find the AirTag easily. Note that this feature will only work when the AirTag is separated from the real owner.

Now, if have located the AirTag, you must check its owner's information from your iPhone or other NFC-enabled device. Hold the top of your phone near the white side of the discovered AirTag and wait for it to be recognized. If the AirTag has been lost, then you will find the contact details of the owner.

If you are suspicious about the AirTag, then immediately remove the battery of the AirTag so it can not share your current location with its real owner. Now, get in contact with local law enforcement as soon as possible to avoid any trouble and hand over the AirTag to them.

Lastly, make sure to stay aware and report to authorities if you are suspicious about any tracking or spying activities.

