How this man used an Apple AirTag is simply awesome; know how you can benefit too

A man in California used an Apple AirTag to catch a plant thief who had been creating trouble for weeks. Know how AirTag can benefit you too.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 06 2023, 13:50 IST
AirTag.
A man in California tracked down the plant thief with the help of Apple AirTag. (Apple)
A man in California tracked down the plant thief with the help of Apple AirTag. (Apple)

We all know about numerous examples of an Apple Watch saving people's lives. Well, it seems, an Apple AirTag can save people's businesses from thieves! Apple AirTag has been making headlines for various reasons some good and some bad ever since it was launched. In the latest incident, a man caught a serial plant thief by putting the Apple AirTag to cunning use. The thief had been stealing expensive trees, pots, vases and more in a California locality for a long time and no one was able to stop his purloining spree. The businessman concerned was running an establishment called Roger's Gardens and he finally managed to track down the plant thief who had stolen thousands of dollars worth of goods over the course of many weeks. Even though the Police had been trying to track down the thief, the case could not be solved until the owner actually planted the Apple AirTag in different items across his shop and caught the thief virtually red-handed. Know how the thief was finally nabbed.

How Apple AirTag helped nab plant thief

According to an ABC7 report, A beach nursery, Roger's Gardens reported stolen potted plants on regular basis. The nursery also shared the Surveillance footage of the thief stealing pots filling up a shopping cart and then loading them onto a truck. Michael Sullivan, operations manager said, “He's taking a large fountain that's about 150 pounds, pots that are $300 each – large, expensive things. We're frustrated. We're losing things.”

Also read: AirTag helps Canadian man locate stolen BMW; Know what happened

After several such successful attempts were made by the thief, Sullivan made a decision to invest in technology and bought a number of AirTags to try and catch the thief once and for all. He planted several AirTags in the pots with the hope that the thief would attempt a robbery again. The trick worked and Sullivan noticed the location of the AirTag, “I saw one of the AirTags had moved to a location in Irvine, so I had the address at that point. I took a screenshot of it and I sent it to the detectives at 2 in the morning,” said Sullivan.

Police tracked the AirTag location and visited the site where they found items valued at over $8,000 from Roger's Gardens and elsewhere.

What is AirTag

Apple AirTag is a tracking device that enables users to keep track of their items. The location of the AirTag can be tracked through the iPhone Find My app. The AirTag location can be easily shared and tracked with friends and family. It also consists of a sound system which beeps to track the device.

How AirTag benefits users

  • The Apple AirTag is useful for keeping track of your belongings such as vehicles, bags while travelling, etc.
  • Its ultra-wideband technology provides users with accurate location information through which they find lost or stolen items easily.
  • AirTag works on battery, therefore, it can be reusable for years and years. Once the battery is out, users can replace it with a new one.
  • Apple has designed various cases for AirTag, therefore, user can attach the device to their TV remote, camera equipment, luggage, and much more through the cases.
  • Additionally, if not items, AirTag can also help you keep a tab on your pet's - location. This way your pets will never get lost.
  • Various reports have stated that AirTag has helped users find thieves in their area or find lost luggage in the Airport.

Therefore, it can be a useful device if it's used smartly like Michael Sullivan did to find his stolen plants, trees, pots and more. In fact, people have used it to find their lost luggage even in airports!

First Published Date: 06 Dec, 13:41 IST
