BGMI Pure Play with Ranveer Singh Event revealed! Check rewards, exchange tokens, more

The famous Krafton game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been recognised as the Best Ongoing Game in the Google Play Best of 2023 app. With all the hardship, the game has set the pace for all by providing players with what they need in terms of gameplay, features, rewards, events and much more. Recently, BGMI released the 2.9 update with a new Frozen Kingdom theme, rewards, crates and events. If we talk about events, then it has introduced the new BGMI Pure Play with Ranveer Singh Event in collaboration with the renowned Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. Check out more about the event, its rewards, and more.

BGMI Pure Play with Ranveer Singh Event

BGMI with the 2.9 update introduced the Pure Play with Ranveer Singh Event. The event will stay live till December 18, which means players have enough time to grab the event's exclusive rewards. The event is based on exchanging tokens and winning the in-game items. But, now you must be thinking about how can you get the token. Well, that's easy, players just have to complete their daily mission to take part in the event. Have a glimpse of what can be earned with the help of tokens.

With 300 RS Tokens player can get the Lion Champion Set

With 110 RS Tokens, players can get the Lion Champion Headgear

With 60 RS Tokens, players can get the Thorned Rose Crowbar

With 20 RS Tokens, players can get the Neon Kiss Ornament

These were just some of the rewards of the Pure Play with Ranveer Singh Event, you can check out more by visiting the event section of the game. Check your daily mission at the new sub-events and complete all the tasks to obtain the RS tokens. Also, players can win daily one RS token by simply logging in to the game.

Also, Get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.