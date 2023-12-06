Icon
Home How To BGMI tips: Know how to dominate the battlefield like a pro and earn chicken dinner

Want to become a pro player? Check out these BGMI tips to dominate the battleground with pro skills and win chicken dinner.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 06 2023, 08:09 IST
Check out the BGMI tips to earn an easy chicken dinner. (BGMI)
Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the most played mobile games in India. The game recently won the title for Best Ongoing Game in the Google Play Best of 2023 apps. Now, the game has released the most awaited 2.9 update with a Frozen Kingdom theme and players are all excited about the new gameplay. Along with the 2.9 update, the game launched the 3D character of its brand ambassador, Ranveer Singh who is also known as a famous Bollywood actor. With all the exciting updates, it is hard for the gaming community to not explore the game. If you are someone who just started playing the game, then check out these BGMI tips to dominate the opponents and win chicken dinner.

BGMI tips: How to dominate Battlefield like a pro

  • Pick a strategic location: deciding on a location is the biggest challenge in the game as it can either get you killed or make you win like a pro. Therefore, look for higher locations and always stay behind a cover. Avoid staying in open areas to avoid coming in the range of snipers.
  • Loot management: Various players make the mistake of not having enough supplies. Therefore, make sure you have enough loot so you can play in any situation such as playing in the end zone or a blue zone. Also, always keep extra bullets because to never know how many enemies you encounter in the way.

  • Improve aiming skills: BGMI is all about striking the right shot and knocking down the enemy. Therefore, improve your aiming skills for short to long-range killing. Practice in training grounds and play multiple matches to become a pro at aiming.
  • Weapon choice: Choose your weapon wisely as new weapons can affect your gameplay or aiming. Make sure to pick a weapon which you are comfortable with in terms of recoil and adjustments.

