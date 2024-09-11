 Bluetooth speaker buying guide: Consider these things before picking the right one for you | How-to
Are you struggling to choose the perfect Bluetooth speaker? Understanding key factors like sound quality, connectivity, and portability can help you make the right decision. Follow these step-by-step guides.

Sep 11 2024, 13:27 IST
1/5 JBL Charge 5: If you looking for something compact but loud, then this might come in handy. The speaker has 20 hours of playtime and has an IP67-grade waterproof and dustproof speaker so you can take it anywhere with you. It supports Bluetooth 5.1 version and connects with two smartphones. It is backed with a built-in 7500mAh power bank and comes with a new PartyBoost technology. The JBL Pulse 5 price is Rs.18999, however, you can get it for Rs.14999, from Amazon. (Amazon)
2/5 JBL Partybox 110: This is a huge speaker that enables users to connect mic or guitar. It comes with two levels - one is Deep and the other is adjustable Bass. It has a built-in rechargeable battery which gives 12 hours of playtime. The JBL PartyBox 110 is IPX4 splashproof and has dynamic lights which sync with the music. The JBL PartyBox 110 is priced at Rs.35999, however, on Amazon, you can get it for Rs.29922. (Amazon)
3/5 JBL Boombox 3: It comes with JBL Original Pro sound and has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology. It has a 24-hour battery life and is IP67 waterproof and dustproof. It enables music streaming through AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music, Chromecast built-in and Spotify Connect. It also supports 3D Dolby Atmos for audio clarity. The JBL Boombox 3 retails for Rs.59999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.49999.  (Amazon)
4/5 JBL Pulse 5: The Bluetooth speaker comes with a light show that gives eye-catching colors and sync with beats. Users can also customize the light show as per their mood. The JBL Pulse 5 is IP67 waterproof and dustproof and comes with 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. It supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and can connect with two smartphones. The speaker retails for Rs.26999, but from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.22999.  (Amazon)
5/5 JBL Pulse 3: The Bluetooth speaker comes with a 360-degree light show and sound. It has 12 Hours of Playtime with JBL signature sound. It is PX7 Waterproof rated and the user can also activate Google Assistant or Siri through a long press button. It also allows users to connect various Bluetooth devices. The JBL Pulse 3 is priced at Rs.17499, but from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.14999. (Amazon)
Wondering how to choose the perfect Bluetooth speaker? Consider these essential factors before buying. (Pexels)

Choosing the right Bluetooth speaker involves several factors, whether you need it for music, movies, or professional use. With numerous options available, making a choice can be challenging. Here's what you need to know when selecting a Bluetooth speaker.

Types of Bluetooth Speakers

Different types of Bluetooth speakers suit various needs:

  • Portable Bluetooth Speakers: These are compact and wireless, ideal for on-the-go use.
  • Bookshelf Speakers: Compact and suitable for small spaces.
  • Floor-Standing Speakers: Larger and designed for powerful sound, suitable for home theatres.
  • Soundbars: Designed to enhance TV audio with a sleek profile.
  • Smart Speakers: Equipped with voice-activated assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant.

Sound Quality

Sound quality varies based on personal preferences. Key elements to check include:

  • Frequency Response: This indicates the range of sounds a speaker can produce. A broader range (e.g., 20Hz–20kHz) usually offers better sound reproduction.
  • Soundstage and Imaging: These features determine how the speaker replicates sound directionality in a room.
  • Bass, Midrange, and Treble: Ensure the speaker balances low, mid, and high frequencies for clear and well-rounded sound.

Power Output and Sensitivity

  • Wattage: Higher wattage delivers louder sound. For larger spaces, choose speakers with 50 watts or more.
  • Sensitivity Rating: This measures how efficiently a speaker converts power into sound. Ratings of 90 dB or higher indicate greater efficiency.

Connectivity Options

Speakers offer various connectivity methods:

  • Wired Connections: Look for RCA or AUX inputs.
  • Wireless Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or AirPlay support enables cable-free streaming.
  • Multi-Room Audio: Some speakers support multi-room functionality for synchronised audio across different areas.

Room Size and Acoustics

The size and acoustics of your room affect speaker performance:

  • Small Rooms: Compact or bookshelf speakers work well.
  • Large Rooms: Consider larger speakers or a setup with a subwoofer.
  • Room Acoustics: Adjust speaker placement based on room surfaces to enhance sound quality.

For portable use:

  • Battery Life: Check the duration a speaker can operate on a full charge.
  • Weight and Durability: Choose lightweight and durable designs for outdoor use.

Budget

Speakers vary in price:

  • Entry-Level: Budget options with basic features.
  • Mid-Range: Offers a balance of quality and features.
  • High-End: Premium speakers for top-notch sound quality and durability.

Brand Reputation and Reviews

Research brands and models by reading customer reviews and expert opinions. Established brands with positive feedback often offer better warranties and customer service.

Additional Features; Consider these extra features:

  • Voice Control: Some speakers include voice assistants.
  • Waterproof/Dustproof: Ideal for use in wet or dusty environments.
  • Built-In Amplifier: Some speakers come with integrated amplifiers, removing the need for separate components.

First Published Date: 11 Sep, 13:26 IST
