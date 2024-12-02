Farmers Protest: How Google Maps can you help you navigate around ‘Kisan Andolan in Delhi

Farmers' March: As the farmers' "Delhi Chalo" march heads toward Parliament, Delhi and Noida are experiencing heavy traffic congestion. The protest, organized by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) and other farmer groups from 20 districts, aims to present their demands to the central government. With the increased security presence and police barricading, many parts of Delhi-NCR are witnessing long queues of vehicles, with some roads at a standstill.

To help you navigate the traffic more effectively, Google Maps offers tools that can guide you through the shortest routes and avoid delays. Here's how you can use Google Maps to find your way around the ongoing disruptions.

How to Use Google Maps to Find the Shortest Route

1. Open the Google Maps app or visit maps.google.com.

2. Enter your destination in the search bar and click the "Directions" button.

3. Input your starting location.

4. Select the car icon to ensure the app calculates a driving route.

5. Google Maps will suggest multiple routes, displaying the distance and estimated travel time for each. Choose the route with the shortest distance if that's your priority.

Google uses real-time traffic data to calculate both the shortest and fastest routes, allowing you to choose based on your preferences. Consider the following factors when deciding between routes:

Travel Time Difference: If the difference between the two routes is just a few minutes, opt for the shortest route.

Familiarity with the Area: If you're unfamiliar with the area, the shortest route might be easier to navigate, as the fastest routes sometimes include complex back roads.

Left Turns: Fewer left turns may be safer, especially on busy roads. Google Maps can help you choose a route with fewer left turns.

Use Google Traffic to Check Conditions Before Heading Out

Google Traffic provides a quick overview of the current traffic situation in your area. The map shows roads marked in green, yellow, and red to indicate traffic conditions. You can tap on the map to open Google Maps and explore alternate routes in detail.

Alternate Routes During the March

Furthermore, the Noida Police have issued advisories suggesting diversions and restrictions on key routes. Here are some alternate routes:

Chilla Border to Greater Noida: Sector 14-A flyover, Golchakkar Chowk, Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk, Jhunjhupura Chowk.

DND Border to Delhi: Film City flyover, Sector-18, Elevated Road.

Kalindi Border to Delhi: Mahamaya flyover, Sector-37.

Greater Noida to Delhi: Charkha roundabout, Kalindi Kunj or Hajipur underpass via Sector-51 and Model Town.

Yamuna Expressway Traffic: Exit at Jewar toll, proceed via Khurja and Jahangirpur.

Peripheral Expressway Traffic: Use Dadri or Dasna exits instead of Sirsa.

By using Google Maps and staying informed about local traffic conditions, you can avoid delays and find the best routes during the ongoing protest march.