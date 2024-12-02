Latest Tech News How To Farmers Protest: How Google Maps can you help you navigate around ‘Kisan Andolan in Delhi

Farmers Protest: How Google Maps can you help you navigate around ‘Kisan Andolan in Delhi

Struggling with heavy traffic during the farmers' march? Here's how to use Google Maps to find the shortest and fastest routes and avoid delays.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 02 2024, 15:21 IST
Icon
Use Google Maps offline! Know what you need to do
Kisan Andolan in Delhi
1/6 When you have to travel to a new place or any place where you have never been before, or want to know the directions of any area, building, among others, the most common app that you can rely on for the same is Google Maps. Google Maps is one of the most prominent and widely used applications for locating and reaching places you want to visit or are travelling to. (Reuters)
Kisan Andolan in Delhi
2/6 However, you will need an internet connection to run the same. But as per the information provided by Google's support page, if you are travelling by a car you can use Google Maps offline too for reliable navigation and safety features when your car has a poor internet connection. (Pixabay)
Kisan Andolan in Delhi
3/6 Google Maps offline can be automatically downloaded and updated based on your current location and travel patterns. It can be noted that it is only for Google Maps built into your car. Feature availability or functionality may depend on your car manufacturer or region and data plan. Also, this feature is not available in all languages and countries/regions. You will be notified if you are outside the area covered by your Google Maps offline. (Google Maps Twitter)
Kisan Andolan in Delhi
4/6 Google Maps provides data via Vehicle Map Service (VMS) to support safety-related driver assistance features in cars, like road sign integration and adaptive cruise control. These safety features rely on offline map data. To ensure that map data is always available, turn on “auto-download” in the Privacy Center. (REUTERS)
Kisan Andolan in Delhi
5/6 In order to turn on auto-download in the Privacy Center open the Google Maps app. At the bottom, tap Settings then click on Privacy Center and then Offline maps. Select Auto-download offline maps. You need to make sure you have an internet connection and wait for your offline map download to finish. It can be known that if you turn off auto-download, already downloaded maps will remain saved, but no new maps will be automatically downloaded. (Unsplash)
Kisan Andolan in Delhi
6/6 Now in order to manage offline maps, on your car, under "Offline maps," your offline maps will show: Auto-downloaded maps based on your car’s movements, if you have turned on auto-download before. (Google)
Kisan Andolan in Delhi
icon View all Images
Here's how to use Google Maps to navigate traffic during the farmers' "Delhi Chalo" march. (PTI)

Farmers' March: As the farmers' "Delhi Chalo" march heads toward Parliament, Delhi and Noida are experiencing heavy traffic congestion. The protest, organized by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) and other farmer groups from 20 districts, aims to present their demands to the central government. With the increased security presence and police barricading, many parts of Delhi-NCR are witnessing long queues of vehicles, with some roads at a standstill.

To help you navigate the traffic more effectively, Google Maps offers tools that can guide you through the shortest routes and avoid delays. Here's how you can use Google Maps to find your way around the ongoing disruptions.

Also read: You will die on this date. Don't download this app if…

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

How to Use Google Maps to Find the Shortest Route

1. Open the Google Maps app or visit maps.google.com.

2. Enter your destination in the search bar and click the "Directions" button.

3. Input your starting location.

4. Select the car icon to ensure the app calculates a driving route.

5. Google Maps will suggest multiple routes, displaying the distance and estimated travel time for each. Choose the route with the shortest distance if that's your priority.

Also read: PM Modi expresses concern over threats emanating from digital frauds, cybercrimes, AI technology

Google uses real-time traffic data to calculate both the shortest and fastest routes, allowing you to choose based on your preferences. Consider the following factors when deciding between routes:

  • Travel Time Difference: If the difference between the two routes is just a few minutes, opt for the shortest route.
  • Familiarity with the Area: If you're unfamiliar with the area, the shortest route might be easier to navigate, as the fastest routes sometimes include complex back roads.
  • Left Turns: Fewer left turns may be safer, especially on busy roads. Google Maps can help you choose a route with fewer left turns.

Also read: How to send WhatsApp messages without saving a contact: 5 Easy methods you can try

Use Google Traffic to Check Conditions Before Heading Out

Google Traffic provides a quick overview of the current traffic situation in your area. The map shows roads marked in green, yellow, and red to indicate traffic conditions. You can tap on the map to open Google Maps and explore alternate routes in detail.

Also read: Vikrant Massey retirement: OTT hits that you shouldn't miss, know where to watch

Alternate Routes During the March

Furthermore, the Noida Police have issued advisories suggesting diversions and restrictions on key routes. Here are some alternate routes:

  • Chilla Border to Greater Noida: Sector 14-A flyover, Golchakkar Chowk, Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk, Jhunjhupura Chowk.
  • DND Border to Delhi: Film City flyover, Sector-18, Elevated Road.
  • Kalindi Border to Delhi: Mahamaya flyover, Sector-37.
  • Greater Noida to Delhi: Charkha roundabout, Kalindi Kunj or Hajipur underpass via Sector-51 and Model Town.
  • Yamuna Expressway Traffic: Exit at Jewar toll, proceed via Khurja and Jahangirpur.
  • Peripheral Expressway Traffic: Use Dadri or Dasna exits instead of Sirsa.

By using Google Maps and staying informed about local traffic conditions, you can avoid delays and find the best routes during the ongoing protest march.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Dec, 15:21 IST
Trending: how to restore deleted whatsapp chats: step-by-step guide play garena free fire like a pro! get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: don't miss the paradise defender skin android tips and tricks: how to empty trash on android smartphone to make it run stunningly fast this secret whatsapp trick will let you chat with those who blocked you run two whatsapp accounts on your android smartphone; here is how how to restore deleted whatsapp photos: 4 tips and tricks garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: from emotes to free diamonds, check the rewards how to view someone’s whatsapp status secretly garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: get amazing rewards and check out the smash top-up event
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5

GTA 5 faces unexpected rival on PS Plus Extra; November’s surprising leader revealed
GTA 6

GTA 6 vs GTA 5: 4 reasons the next game could set new standards
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 2: Know about Nagi Ring Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 2: Know about Nagi Ring Event
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaks hint December 3 trailer 2 release date; PlayStation partnership speculated
Elon Musk AI gaming studio

Elon Musk to launch AI gaming studio to challenge big corporations and redefine video game industry- Details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets