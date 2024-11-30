How to send WhatsApp messages without saving a contact: 5 Easy methods you can try

WhatsApp has become a popular messaging platform worldwide, allowing users to share text messages, photos, videos, and documents. However, many users may not want to save a contact in their phone just to send a WhatsApp message. Luckily, there are several methods to send messages without saving a number. Here are five ways to do so.

Method 1: Using WhatsApp's Built-in Features:

This method allows you to send a WhatsApp message without saving a contact.

Open the WhatsApp app on your phone. Copy the phone number of the person you want to message. Tap the "New Chat" button, then tap your name under WhatsApp Contacts. Paste the number into the text field and hit Send. If the person is on WhatsApp, you'll see the option to start a chat with them.

Method 2: Create a WhatsApp Link in a Browser:

You can also use a browser to message without saving the number.

Open your browser and paste the link: https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=xxxxxxxxxx. Replace “xxxxxxxxxx” with the phone number, including the country code (e.g., http://wa.me/919876543210). Press Enter and click “Continue to Chat.” You'll be redirected to WhatsApp and can start messaging.

Method 3: Using the Truecaller App

Truecaller makes it simple to message someone on WhatsApp without adding them to your contacts.

Open the Truecaller app and search for the phone number. Scroll down to the WhatsApp icon and tap it. The app will open a WhatsApp chat window, letting you send messages.

Method 4: Using Google Assistant

Google Assistant can send messages to any number, even if it's not saved.

Activate Google Assistant and say, “Send a WhatsApp message to +.” Google Assistant will ask for your message text. Dictate your message. The assistant will send the message automatically.

Method 5: Using Siri Shortcuts (iPhone Users)

iPhone users can use Siri Shortcuts to send WhatsApp messages without saving a number.

Open the Siri Shortcuts app and enable "Allow Untrusted Shortcuts" in settings. Download the "WhatsApp to Non-Contact" shortcut. After adding it, open Shortcuts, select the shortcut, and enter the phone number. You'll be directed to WhatsApp's chat window to send a message.

These methods provide quick ways to send messages on WhatsApp without cluttering your contacts list.