How to send WhatsApp messages without saving a contact: 5 Easy methods you can try
Want to send WhatsApp messages without saving a number? Here are five simple methods you can use to message anyone without adding them to your contacts.
WhatsApp has become a popular messaging platform worldwide, allowing users to share text messages, photos, videos, and documents. However, many users may not want to save a contact in their phone just to send a WhatsApp message. Luckily, there are several methods to send messages without saving a number. Here are five ways to do so.
Method 1: Using WhatsApp's Built-in Features:
This method allows you to send a WhatsApp message without saving a contact.
- Open the WhatsApp app on your phone.
- Copy the phone number of the person you want to message.
- Tap the "New Chat" button, then tap your name under WhatsApp Contacts.
- Paste the number into the text field and hit Send.
- If the person is on WhatsApp, you'll see the option to start a chat with them.
Method 2: Create a WhatsApp Link in a Browser:
You can also use a browser to message without saving the number.
- Open your browser and paste the link: https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=xxxxxxxxxx.
- Replace “xxxxxxxxxx” with the phone number, including the country code (e.g., http://wa.me/919876543210).
- Press Enter and click “Continue to Chat.”
- You'll be redirected to WhatsApp and can start messaging.
Method 3: Using the Truecaller App
Truecaller makes it simple to message someone on WhatsApp without adding them to your contacts.
- Open the Truecaller app and search for the phone number.
- Scroll down to the WhatsApp icon and tap it.
- The app will open a WhatsApp chat window, letting you send messages.
Method 4: Using Google Assistant
Google Assistant can send messages to any number, even if it's not saved.
- Activate Google Assistant and say, “Send a WhatsApp message to +.”
- Google Assistant will ask for your message text. Dictate your message.
- The assistant will send the message automatically.
Method 5: Using Siri Shortcuts (iPhone Users)
iPhone users can use Siri Shortcuts to send WhatsApp messages without saving a number.
- Open the Siri Shortcuts app and enable "Allow Untrusted Shortcuts" in settings.
- Download the "WhatsApp to Non-Contact" shortcut.
- After adding it, open Shortcuts, select the shortcut, and enter the phone number.
- You'll be directed to WhatsApp's chat window to send a message.
These methods provide quick ways to send messages on WhatsApp without cluttering your contacts list.
