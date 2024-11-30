Latest Tech News How To How to send WhatsApp messages without saving a contact: 5 Easy methods you can try

How to send WhatsApp messages without saving a contact: 5 Easy methods you can try

Want to send WhatsApp messages without saving a number? Here are five simple methods you can use to message anyone without adding them to your contacts.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 30 2024, 18:00 IST
Icon
5 WhatsApp tips to make messaging fun: Disappearing messages, chat wallpapers and more
How to send WhatsApp messages without saving a contact
1/5 Utilize Disappearing Messages: This feature automatically removes messages after a specified timeframe, enhancing privacy. Users can select durations of 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days for individual or group chats, though message previews persist in notifications until the app is opened. (Pixabay)
How to send WhatsApp messages without saving a contact
2/5 Initiate Audio and Video Calls: WhatsApp allows free one-on-one or group calls of up to 32 participants. Users can effortlessly toggle between audio and video calls, with the latter defaulting to the camera being on but providing the option to switch cameras. (unsplash)
How to send WhatsApp messages without saving a contact
3/5 Personalize Chat Wallpaper: Enhance the visual appeal of your chats by customizing wallpapers. Options include changing wallpapers for all chats or specific ones, with the ability to choose from WhatsApp's templates or personal images. Dark mode users can also adjust wallpaper dimming for better readability. (unsplash)
How to send WhatsApp messages without saving a contact
4/5 Adjust Privacy Settings: Take control of your privacy by customizing settings related to online status, profile information visibility, read receipts, group invites, and more. WhatsApp offers comprehensive privacy controls accessible through the settings menu, ensuring users can tailor their experience to their preferences. (unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Monitor Data and Storage Usage: Stay informed about your data consumption and manage storage efficiently by accessing WhatsApp's storage and data settings. Users can manage storage, view network usage, adjust media auto-download settings, and choose media upload quality, providing transparency and control over resource usage. (Bloomberg)
How to send WhatsApp messages without saving a contact
icon View all Images
Know five simple ways to send WhatsApp messages without saving a contact number on your phone. (Pixabay)

WhatsApp has become a popular messaging platform worldwide, allowing users to share text messages, photos, videos, and documents. However, many users may not want to save a contact in their phone just to send a WhatsApp message. Luckily, there are several methods to send messages without saving a number. Here are five ways to do so.

Method 1: Using WhatsApp's Built-in Features:

This method allows you to send a WhatsApp message without saving a contact.

  1. Open the WhatsApp app on your phone.
  2. Copy the phone number of the person you want to message.
  3. Tap the "New Chat" button, then tap your name under WhatsApp Contacts.
  4. Paste the number into the text field and hit Send.
  5. If the person is on WhatsApp, you'll see the option to start a chat with them.

Also read: Ed Sheeran announces 2025 India tour: Dates, cities, ticket pre-booking, and exclusive offers revealed

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Method 2: Create a WhatsApp Link in a Browser:

You can also use a browser to message without saving the number.

  1. Open your browser and paste the link: https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=xxxxxxxxxx.
  2. Replace “xxxxxxxxxx” with the phone number, including the country code (e.g., http://wa.me/919876543210).
  3. Press Enter and click “Continue to Chat.”
  4. You'll be redirected to WhatsApp and can start messaging.

Also read: Steam Autumn Sale 2024: Huge discounts on popular games like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5, and more

Method 3: Using the Truecaller App

Truecaller makes it simple to message someone on WhatsApp without adding them to your contacts.

  1. Open the Truecaller app and search for the phone number.
  2. Scroll down to the WhatsApp icon and tap it.
  3. The app will open a WhatsApp chat window, letting you send messages.

Method 4: Using Google Assistant

Google Assistant can send messages to any number, even if it's not saved.

  1. Activate Google Assistant and say, “Send a WhatsApp message to +.”
  2. Google Assistant will ask for your message text. Dictate your message.
  3. The assistant will send the message automatically.

Also read: CAT response sheet 2024: How to download IIM answer key, step-by-step guide

Method 5: Using Siri Shortcuts (iPhone Users)

iPhone users can use Siri Shortcuts to send WhatsApp messages without saving a number.

  1. Open the Siri Shortcuts app and enable "Allow Untrusted Shortcuts" in settings.
  2. Download the "WhatsApp to Non-Contact" shortcut.
  3. After adding it, open Shortcuts, select the shortcut, and enter the phone number.
  4. You'll be directed to WhatsApp's chat window to send a message.

These methods provide quick ways to send messages on WhatsApp without cluttering your contacts list.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Nov, 18:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: how to restore deleted whatsapp chats: step-by-step guide play garena free fire like a pro! get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: don't miss the paradise defender skin android tips and tricks: how to empty trash on android smartphone to make it run stunningly fast this secret whatsapp trick will let you chat with those who blocked you run two whatsapp accounts on your android smartphone; here is how how to restore deleted whatsapp photos: 4 tips and tricks garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: from emotes to free diamonds, check the rewards how to view someone’s whatsapp status secretly garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: get amazing rewards and check out the smash top-up event
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Elon Musk AI gaming studio

Elon Musk to launch AI gaming studio to challenge big corporations and redefine video game industry- Details
GTA 5 Online's heist challenge

GTA 5 Heist Challenge: Limited-time rewards and final push for GTA$20 trillion goal
Steam Autumn Sale 2024

Steam Autumn Sale 2024: Huge discounts on popular games like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5, and more
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans speculate December 3 release date for second trailer after Rockstar Games latest post
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 29: OB47 Update rolling out soon

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 29: OB47 Update rolling out soon

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets