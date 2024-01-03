Icon
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 3: Booyah Pass rewards are LIVE!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 3: The new Booyah Pass for the month of January is finally live in Garena Free Fire MAX. Also check out Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get your hands on free items.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 03 2024, 11:43 IST
Check the step-by-step guide to claim freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 3. (Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 3: 2024 has now kicked off with amazing rewards offered as part of the Garena Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass! The Booyah Pass for the month of January is now live in the game. Last month's theme was Fishing Frenzy. The game's developers offered Reeling Duckling Loot Box, Reeling Rover, The Reel Style Bundle, The Reel Deal Bundle, and Character Choice Crate as the top rewards. For the unaware, the Booyah pass is introduced in Garena Free Fire MAX on a monthly basis and gives players a chance to grab exclusive rewards such as outfits, weapon skins, emotes, backpacks, and even bundles.

In order to claim all the rewards, players must upgrade the pass, and that can be done by completing various missions in Garena Free Fire MAX. Check out the details of the Booyah Pass for January in Garena Free Fire MAX.

Also Read: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 3

Booyah Pass: Details

The rewards for Booyah Pass are now live in Garena Free Fire MAX. It was rolled out on January 1, and the rewards will be live until January 31 in the game. This month's theme is Electri City.

 Electro Storage Loot Box, Electri City Banner, Electro Shorts, Electro Spark Bundle, Electro Whisper Bundle, and Electro Moonblade are just some of the rewards that you can grab with January's Booyah Pass.

However, do note that none of these items are free and must be purchased by spending diamonds. The price for the Booyah Pass has not changed. The Premium version will cost 499 diamonds while the Premium Plus will set you back 999 diamonds. 

So, head over to Garena Free Fire MAX and obtain the Booyah Pass for January now! If you wish to get free items like weapon skins, characters, loot crates, and more in Garena Free Fire MAX, check out the redeem codes below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 3

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

TDK4JWN6RD6

XFW4Z6Q882WY

4TPQRDQJHVP4

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

HFNSJ6W74Z48

2FG94YCW9VMV

FFDBGQWPNHJX

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 3: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire MAX Account and not using a Guest account. 

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes. 

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more. 

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code. 

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

Do remember that not everyone will be able to get the redeem codes from Garena Free Fire MAX website and the idea is to try and grab them as early as possible. Just remember that these are very important features that will boost your power and allow you to win the game. And they are absolutely free. So, the extra effort that you will have to make will ultimately, be worth it. 

So, play with fire, play with focus, and grab as many freebies as you can!

First Published Date: 03 Jan, 11:40 IST
