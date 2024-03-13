Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 13: Get your hands on the AN94 Evil Howler!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 13: In recent weeks, plenty of events have been introduced in Garena Free Fire MAX. These events are rolled out to keep players engaged in the game and to keep them from switching to its competitors such as Call of Duty Mobile, PUBG Mobile and Apex Legends. The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX have introduced the Evo Vault event which lasts through the entirety of the month, and brings exciting weapon skins that can give your gun a menacing look! So, if you wish to obtain these weapon skins, check out the details of the Evo Vault event below.

Evo Vault event in Garena Free Fire MAX

The Evo Vault event is a Luck Royale type of event. What does this mean? In such events, players are not required to complete a specific set of missions or objectives. To get their hands on exciting items, they must simply spend diamonds to make spins. It should be noted that not all of the spins will earn you the desired rewards. Thus, players are advised to make as many spins as possible. The more diamonds they have, the more spins they can make. Each spin costs 20 diamonds, while you can make 11 spins by spending 200 diamonds.

What about the rewards? Apart from the AN94 Evil Howler, Garena Free Fire MAX players can get their hands on weapon skins such as UMP Booyah Day 2021, M4A1 Infernal Draco and MP40 Chromasonic. Moreover, items such as Luck Royale Voucher and Gold Royale Voucher are also up for grabs.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 13

FERTY9IHK6OV98U

FGT5RFVDERFVSER

FGBW3REGFBI7345

FJ8FG7BSJU6YT3R

FZ7YTA5Q4RED2C3

FVBERFJUVYTSRF4

FIRUYHGFBCNI8S7

FWUYEGTBRTGNBK

F8FXTHR8KIUHWG4

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 13: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

