Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 13: Get your hands on the AN94 Evil Howler!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 13: Want to give your weapon a menacing look? The AN94 Evil Howler gun skin is up for grabs! Also, check out Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 13 and know how to claim freebies.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 13 2024, 11:06 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire MAX
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire MAX
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Claim amazing freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 13. (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 13: In recent weeks, plenty of events have been introduced in Garena Free Fire MAX. These events are rolled out to keep players engaged in the game and to keep them from switching to its competitors such as Call of Duty Mobile, PUBG Mobile and Apex Legends. The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX have introduced the Evo Vault event which lasts through the entirety of the month, and brings exciting weapon skins that can give your gun a menacing look! So, if you wish to obtain these weapon skins, check out the details of the Evo Vault event below.

Evo Vault event in Garena Free Fire MAX

The Evo Vault event is a Luck Royale type of event. What does this mean? In such events, players are not required to complete a specific set of missions or objectives. To get their hands on exciting items, they must simply spend diamonds to make spins. It should be noted that not all of the spins will earn you the desired rewards. Thus, players are advised to make as many spins as possible. The more diamonds they have, the more spins they can make. Each spin costs 20 diamonds, while you can make 11 spins by spending 200 diamonds.

What about the rewards? Apart from the AN94 Evil Howler, Garena Free Fire MAX players can get their hands on weapon skins such as UMP Booyah Day 2021, M4A1 Infernal Draco and MP40 Chromasonic. Moreover, items such as Luck Royale Voucher and Gold Royale Voucher are also up for grabs.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 13

FERTY9IHK6OV98U

FGT5RFVDERFVSER

FGBW3REGFBI7345

FJ8FG7BSJU6YT3R

FZ7YTA5Q4RED2C3

FVBERFJUVYTSRF4

FIRUYHGFBCNI8S7

FWUYEGTBRTGNBK

F8FXTHR8KIUHWG4

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 13: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account. 

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes. 

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more. 

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code. 

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 13 Mar, 11:06 IST
