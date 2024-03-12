 Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 12: Win the Flames Undying Parafal and other items! | How-to
Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 12: Win the Flames Undying Parafal and other items!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 12: Win the Flames Undying Parafal and other items!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 12: Want to earn top items like the Flames Undying Parafal? The Parafal Royale event brings exciting prizes! Also, check out Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 12 and know how to claim freebies.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 12 2024, 10:26 IST
Icon
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
icon View all Images
Claim amazing freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 12. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 12: In the last few weeks, several events have been introduced in Garena Free Fire MAX. These events offer players an exciting opportunity to get their hands on exclusive in-game items. While these items are not likely to give any boost to your character's stats, they can help you customize the look with weapon skins and clothing items, and make you stand out from the rest of Garena Free Fire MAX players. So, if this is your wish, then check out the details of the latest event in Garena Free Fire MAX called the Parafal Royale.

Also Read: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 12

Parafal Roale event: Details

The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX have announced the Parafal Royale event. Since it is a Luck Royale event, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top rewards. One spin costs 20 diamonds while spending 200 diamonds will get you 10+1 spins.

Announcing this event, the official Instagram page of the game posted, “Lock and load, Parafal Royale has landed! Time to show off your style with your favorite gun skin. Who's ready to dominate the battlefield?”

As part of the Free Fire MAX Parafal Royale event, Garena Free Fire MAX players can get their hands on several exciting rewards. The top prizes include the Flames Undying Parafal, Electron Undying Parafal, Firespark Undying Parafal, Modern Jazz Jacket, Armor Crate, Supply Crate and more.

Also Read: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 11

Inner Devil Bundle, Backpack Inner Devil, Bizon Inner Nightmare, Dagger Inner Whisper, and Universal Tokens.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 12

FTAG4F5BT1KI8UKT

FYOH98U75YTR7FGG

F80JEU5YFH6GBDNE

FJI4U5HYTNFJKC8U

F7YTGE45NTJKIGUJ

F3BERNFJUCYTSRAF

F5DCV3B4N5JIG8U7

FY6STWRFG4585AR4

FF2BN8VJNCDRK5OT

FI8GUYHGBNKI8U73

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 12: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account. 

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes. 

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more. 

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code. 

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Mar, 10:26 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 fans fear narrative shift as Sweet Baby Inc's involvement sparks quality concerns
GTA 6
Arthur Morgan returns as a history teacher in audiobook, delighting fans amid GTA 6 anticipation
Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games delights fans by adding GTA 6 banner, sparks excitement with intriguing details
Wordle
New York Times takes legal action against Wordle clones, sparks concerns among game creators
Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist- Cluckin Bell Farm Raid now live: Unlock new vehicles, earn rewards and much more

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets