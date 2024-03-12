Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 12: Win the Flames Undying Parafal and other items!
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 12: In the last few weeks, several events have been introduced in Garena Free Fire MAX. These events offer players an exciting opportunity to get their hands on exclusive in-game items. While these items are not likely to give any boost to your character's stats, they can help you customize the look with weapon skins and clothing items, and make you stand out from the rest of Garena Free Fire MAX players. So, if this is your wish, then check out the details of the latest event in Garena Free Fire MAX called the Parafal Royale.
Parafal Roale event: Details
The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX have announced the Parafal Royale event. Since it is a Luck Royale event, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top rewards. One spin costs 20 diamonds while spending 200 diamonds will get you 10+1 spins.
Announcing this event, the official Instagram page of the game posted, “Lock and load, Parafal Royale has landed! Time to show off your style with your favorite gun skin. Who's ready to dominate the battlefield?”
As part of the Free Fire MAX Parafal Royale event, Garena Free Fire MAX players can get their hands on several exciting rewards. The top prizes include the Flames Undying Parafal, Electron Undying Parafal, Firespark Undying Parafal, Modern Jazz Jacket, Armor Crate, Supply Crate and more.
Inner Devil Bundle, Backpack Inner Devil, Bizon Inner Nightmare, Dagger Inner Whisper, and Universal Tokens.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 12
FTAG4F5BT1KI8UKT
FYOH98U75YTR7FGG
F80JEU5YFH6GBDNE
FJI4U5HYTNFJKC8U
F7YTGE45NTJKIGUJ
F3BERNFJUCYTSRAF
F5DCV3B4N5JIG8U7
FY6STWRFG4585AR4
FF2BN8VJNCDRK5OT
FI8GUYHGBNKI8U73
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 12: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.
Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.
Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.
Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.
Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.
