Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 14: Obtain the Magical Fox Bundle this way!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 14: Did you check out the recently introduced Evo Vault event in Garena Free Fire MAX? If not, then you're missing out on a ton of new and exciting weapon skins! The developers of the game keep introducing limited-time events in the game to keep players engaged and prevent them from switching to alternate battle royale games - a category that has now multiple options for players. Although items such as bundles and weapon skins do not give a boost to any character attributes, they can help you stand out with cool-looking clothing items and menacing weapons! So, if you wish to get your hands on items like the new Magical Fox Bundle, check out the details of the Lucky Wheel event below.

Lucky Wheel in Garena Free Fire MAX: Details

In the Lucky Wheel, Garena Free Fire MAX players can draw from a prize pool of 8 items. The top prizes include the Meow Bundle, What Chu Meowing Pickup Truck, M1014 Scorpion Shatter Token Crate, Waiter Walk emote, Ventus Skyboard, Street Boy Bundle, Graceful Beast Bundle, Magical Fox Bundle and more!

But how to get them? Players need to spend diamonds to make spins, which will earn them big discounts on the above-mentioned items. They can get up to 80 percent off on similar items. It should be noted that a discount can only be applied to one item, and if players do not like the rewards, they can refresh the prize pool. So, what are you waiting for? Check out the Lucky Wheel event in Garena Free Fire MAX and nab massive discounts!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 14

F7YTGE45NTJKIGUJ

FTAG4F5BT1KI8UKT

FYOH98U75YTR7FGG

FHNSJUA11RQ2FDCV

F3BERNFJUCYTSRAF

F5DCV3B4N5JIG8U7

FYTGDSB4E4576JYH

FUHRN31YRHYNM9KI

FY6STWRFG4585AR4

FF2BN8VJNCDRK5OT

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 14: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

