Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 5: Weapon skins, avatars and more on offer!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 5: In Garena Free Fire MAX, the ultimate goal is to survive till the end and become the winner. However, it becomes tricky and challenging considering 50 players are dropped in a confined map where they must battle against each other and take down those who may stand in their way. To aid in their quest and keep players engaged, the developers of Garena Free Fire MAX introduce in-game events from time to time. Some of these events bring special and exclusive rewards. Check out the different types of events in Garena Free Fire MAX.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Types of events

1. Luck Royale - The Luck Royale requires players to spend diamonds to make spins, which gives a reward. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top reward. The Lucky Wheel event is similar to the Luck Royale but instead of diamonds, players must spend gold to make spins.

2. Top-Up Event - The Top-Up Event also enables players to get amazing rewards. However, players are required to make diamond purchases which makes them eligible for free rewards. To purchase diamonds and win freebies, you simply need to head over to the Top-Up section of the game and select the desired amount of diamonds you wish to purchase.

3. Booyah Pass - One of the biggest monthly events in Garena Free Fire is the Booyah Pass. The Booyah Pass arrives every month and gives players a chance to grab exclusive rewards such as outfits, weapon skins, emotes, backpacks, and even bundles. It comes in two variants - Premium which costs 499 diamonds, and Premium Plus which is priced at 999 diamonds.

4. Mystery Shop - In the Mystery Shop event, players can get up to a 90 percent discount on in-game items across the entire store, such as weapons, skins, tokens, gloo walls, room cards, and other items. The discount will vary depending on the item you choose, and there is no fixed discount.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 5

F5DCV3B4N5JIG8U7

FYTGDSB4E4576JYH

FI8GUYHGBNKI8U73

FUHRN31YRHYNM9KI

FY6STWRFG4585AR4

FF2BN8VJNCDRK5OT

F7YTGE45NTJKIGUJ

FHNSJUA11RQ2FDCV

F3BERNFJUCYTSRAF

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 5: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

