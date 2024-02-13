Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for February 13: Ice Top-Up event brings Ice Scythe as a reward!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for February 13: Garena Free Fire players have taken advantage of a series of events that have been introduced in the game. From Booyah Pass, and Luck Royale to Top-Up events, they bring opportunities for players to get their hands on exciting and exclusive in-game rewards. If you're a Garena Free Fire player, then you must know that to get your hands on items such as skins, weapons, gloo walls, bundles, emotes, and more through the shop, diamonds play a crucial part. Unfortunately, diamonds are very rarely offered during regular gameplay, meaning that the only way to get them is by purchasing them. In the pursuit of diamonds, you can try various avenues. The in-game Top-Up Center caters to some players by offering several events called Top-Up events, the latest of which is the Ice Top-Up event. Let us take a closer look.

What are Top-Up events in Garena Free Fire?

During a top-up event, players are required to make diamond purchases which makes them eligible for free rewards. To purchase diamonds and win freebies, you simply need to head over to the Top-Up section of the game and select the desired amount of diamonds you wish to purchase. Complete the transaction and you will be eligible for the rewards once the diamonds are reflected in your account. Therefore, you not only get diamonds but also freebies along with your purchase. Buying the most expensive diamond bundle makes you eligible for all the rewards.

As part of the latest Ice Top-Pp event, Garena Free Fire players can get their hands on items such as Ice Scythe, Earthy Facepaint, Pink and Spiky clothing items, among other rewards.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for February 13

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

PCNF5CQBAJLK

FVUJFTKLYUKOU7Y

F65ARQEFDVWB3EN

FRJTKIBUVGTBNRM

FJKTIYUHNGFDRIT

F5JUH6NMHIONBJH

FNU76AT5RFDQV2B

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for February 13: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

