Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for February 14: Get up to 90 pct off with Mystery Shop!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for February 14: Valentine's Day has brought a new event to Garena Free Fire called Love Wheel. This event rolled out just recently, brings exciting items for players. The top prizes of this event include What a Sweetheart bundle, What a heartthrob bundle, and What Love loot box, among other rewards. If you wish to get your hands on other in-game items, then you can take advantage of the Mystery Shop, which has been brought back to the game. Check out the details below.

Also Read: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 14

Garena Free Fire Mystery Shop

In the Mystery Shop event, players can get up to a 90 percent discount on in-game items across the entire store, such as weapons, skins, tokens, gloo walls, room cards, and other items. The discount will vary depending on the item you choose, and there is no fixed discount. Players can get their hands on winter-themed rewards such as the Inner Whisper AC80 and Iron Hero Bundle, which are the top prizes of this event, with massive discounts! To avail of discounts, players must spend diamonds and make spins to get discounts. The chances of getting higher discounts are higher if you make more spins.

Announcing the Mystery Shop, the game's official Instagram account posted, “Mystery Shop is back with awesome jaw-dropping discounts on your favourite items! Knock your enemies from afar with the Inner Whisper AC80 and flex your dominance with the Iron Hero bundle!”

So, head over to the Mystery Shop and make spins to get big discounts!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for February 14

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF10617KGUF9

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

XZJZE25WEFJJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for February 14: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

Also, read other top stories today:

Sam Altman says he does not like ChatGPT name! Calls it horrible. So, if you are entering the world of AI, make sure you name your chatbot properly. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Big Tech Crackdown Evaded! Apple's iMessage and Microsoft's Bing search engine, Edge web browser and Advertising service will avoid strict new European Union rules reining in Big Tech platforms. Read more about it here.

Love Based on Financial Status? One of the few online dating moves that still makes people squeamish is filtering prospective partners based on financial status, and sites such as Millionaire Match emphasize prioritizing money. Know all about it here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!