Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 11: Parafal Royale event now live! Check rewards

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 11: The Parafal Royale event is here with exciting weapon skins such as Flames Undying, Parafal – Windrift Undying, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 11 2024, 08:33 IST
Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 11 and win amazing freebies. (Garena Free Fire)
Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 11 and win amazing freebies. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 11: Looking for exciting rewards and in-game items? Then we have good news for you! Garena Free Fire has announced the new Parafal Royale event. The event will empower players with exclusive themed rewards such as skins, outfit components, weapon loot crates, and more. Free Fire introduces such new events frequently to provide players with thrilling gaming gear and enhance their experience. Additionally, it allows players to showcase their amazing gaming skills. Know more about the Free Fire Parafal Royale event.

The Free Fire Parafal Royale event was part of the Luck Royale where players will have to spend their diamonds to get their hands on the exclusive event rewards. The event consists of stylish weapon skins such as Flames Undying, Parafal – Windrift Undying, Parafal – Electron Undying, and the Parafal – Firespark Undying. Note that players will have to spin to get rewards, where each spin is priced at 20 diamonds. With 200 diamonds, players can get 10+1 spins. Free Fire also said that it will provide a grand prize with 50 spins.

Also, if you do not want to spend your diamonds, you can grab in-game rewards for free. Yes, you heard it right. Players will just have to use the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes to free outfits, weapon skins, emotes, and much more. Check the steps below.

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

B6IYCTNH4PV3

K3B6R8Y2T7M

X6N4P7A2F8C1

XUW3FNK7AV3N

L9D1V0W5Q8Z2

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FF11NJN5YS3E

XFW4Z6Q882WY

FF11WFNPP956

MQJWNBVHYAQM

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

W4GPFVK2MR2C

WCMERVCMUSZ9

MSJX8VM25B95

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 11 Mar, 08:33 IST
