Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 11: Parafal Royale event now live! Check rewards
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 11: The Parafal Royale event is here with exciting weapon skins such as Flames Undying, Parafal – Windrift Undying, and more.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 11: Looking for exciting rewards and in-game items? Then we have good news for you! Garena Free Fire has announced the new Parafal Royale event. The event will empower players with exclusive themed rewards such as skins, outfit components, weapon loot crates, and more. Free Fire introduces such new events frequently to provide players with thrilling gaming gear and enhance their experience. Additionally, it allows players to showcase their amazing gaming skills. Know more about the Free Fire Parafal Royale event.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 11
The Free Fire Parafal Royale event was part of the Luck Royale where players will have to spend their diamonds to get their hands on the exclusive event rewards. The event consists of stylish weapon skins such as Flames Undying, Parafal – Windrift Undying, Parafal – Electron Undying, and the Parafal – Firespark Undying. Note that players will have to spin to get rewards, where each spin is priced at 20 diamonds. With 200 diamonds, players can get 10+1 spins. Free Fire also said that it will provide a grand prize with 50 spins.
Also read: Arthur Morgan returns as a history teacher in audiobook, delighting fans amid GTA 6 anticipation
Also, if you do not want to spend your diamonds, you can grab in-game rewards for free. Yes, you heard it right. Players will just have to use the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes to free outfits, weapon skins, emotes, and much more. Check the steps below.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 11
MCPTFNXZF4TA
FF11HHGCGK3B
B6IYCTNH4PV3
K3B6R8Y2T7M
X6N4P7A2F8C1
XUW3FNK7AV3N
L9D1V0W5Q8Z2
TJ57OSSDN5AP
FF11NJN5YS3E
XFW4Z6Q882WY
FF11WFNPP956
MQJWNBVHYAQM
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
W4GPFVK2MR2C
WCMERVCMUSZ9
MSJX8VM25B95
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 11:
Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.
Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.
Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.
Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.
Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.
One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!
Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71710126020822