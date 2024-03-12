Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 12: Know how to grab Pulse Rider costume bundle

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 12: Free Fire is one of the most played games which enables users to delve into an almost realistic battle due to its intensely captivating graphics. What also makes the game more exciting is its in-game gear such as characters, costumes, emotes, weapon skin, and more. Players owning stylish gear can flaunt their gaming skills and this also helps players build their dominance in the game. One such outfit bundle is the Pulse Rider costume and it has been creating a lot of buzz among players. Know how you can grab the bundle.

Free Fire has recently announced the Rider Top-Up event from where players can get their Pulse Rider costume bundle. The event will continue till April 11, 2024, so you have enough time to try and get the bundle before the event ends. Although you can grab the event items for free, but players will have to top-up their diamonds in the game. More the diamonds, more the rewards. However, you will not have to spend any diamonds on the Pulse Rider costume bundle. If you want more freebies then check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 12 and the steps to grab them.

FGYUI8PL0OIJUH

YQ2WS3EDRCTYG

BHUNHINKI98UY

HIOO0LKMNBVCX

S45TGHJU7YTFVB

NJKIUY6ZQ21QSX

CDE3E4RFGVBNH

YT65YHBHJIKOLK

M4LPOIUYHGFCXS

DRTT5RE2SQ234R

FVGHY6T5RFVGBH

JI8U7YGHNJKO98

IUJKNBVCSWQ23E

RDFVGHY6TFGHJK

IU87YH8Y6J8KS2

HU321QWDUJBGY

4JMKYULILJOH0G

IF8UAYT5QRD1FC

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

