 GTA 6: Compact storyline, expansive world - the upcoming game may well go beyond the narrative
GTA 6: Compact storyline, expansive world - the upcoming game may well go beyond the narrative

GTA 6's storyline may be shorter, but its expansive world promises endless exploration. Insights from experts hint at what's to come.

Updated on: Mar 14 2024, 15:12 IST
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
GTA 6's storyline may be shorter, but its vast open world promises endless adventures for players. (@RockstarGames)

Grand Theft Auto enthusiasts have been eagerly anticipating the release of GTA 6, poised to immerse themselves in its highly anticipated gameplay for an extensive period. The launch of the first GTA 6 trailer left fans in awe with its meticulously crafted portrayal of Florida. Yet, amidst the fervour generated by this brief glimpse, the burning question remains: just how vast is the world of GTA 6?

For those deeply entrenched in the Grand Theft Auto universe, the insights from Rockstar Games YouTuber Legacy Killa HD may ring familiar. Last year, Legacy Killa HD suggested that GTA 6's storyline might clock in at a duration more akin to GTA 5 than Red Dead Redemption 2, estimating it to span around 35-40 hours.

Also read: GTA V PC Cheats: List of all GTA V PC Cheat Codes

While these assertions warrant a measure of scepticism, it's noteworthy that Legacy Killa HD previously divulged the title "Project Americas" in 2019, a label that echoes within recent gameplay leaks surrounding GTA 6's development.

GTA 6's 35-Hour Narrative

The prospect of a 35-hour narrative may raise eyebrows, especially considering the sprawling saga of Red Dead Redemption 2. However, it's imperative to recognise that Rockstar Games is fashioning an expansive open world primed for exploration- a realm likely to captivate players long after the main storyline concludes.

Speculation abounds within the GTA 6 community, with fervent discussions on platforms like Reddit suggesting the game's design is tailored for longevity, perhaps even spanning a decade. With the precedent set by enduring titles like GTA Online and Fortnite, envisioning GTA 6 receiving prolonged support seems more plausible than ever.

In essence, regardless of the ultimate duration of GTA 6's storyline, it's abundantly clear that this is a game destined to commandeer our attention well beyond the final credits.

While an earlier report hinted at GTA 6's storyline being shorter than anticipated, recent insights from an expert urge caution.

According to renowned GTA fan Legacy Killa HD, GTA 6's narrative may not match the epic proportions some have envisioned. Instead, it could mirror the scale of GTA 5, as opposed to the sprawling odyssey of Red Dead Redemption 2. Legacy Killa HD's track record lends credence to these claims, having accurately leaked the 'Project Americas' title in 2019, a moniker that has surfaced in recent leaks associated with GTA 6's development.

While Legacy Killa HD suggests a storyline spanning 35 to 40 hours, it's crucial to note that this estimation pertains solely to the main narrative. Factor in the plethora of side activities and sandbox experiences, and the potential for extended gameplay becomes apparent. Moreover, there's a valid argument to be made for a more concise storyline, allowing players ample freedom to indulge in open-world exploration.

However, it's essential to approach these insights with caution, as Legacy Killa HD acknowledges that circumstances may have evolved since the initial disclosure. With GTA 6 slated for release in 2025, Rockstar Games is poised to unveil further details throughout 2024, shedding more light on the highly anticipated title.

First Published Date: 14 Mar, 15:12 IST
