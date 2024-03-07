Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 7: Lucky Wheel event announced, check rewards

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 7: Garena Free Fire is popular for its amazing themes and non-stop action. If you are someone who likes to play battleground games, then Garena Free Fire could be a great choice. The game is also known for its exciting events and in-game items which attract the players to play and win amazing rewards. The game has recently announced the Lucky Wheel event which includes exclusive rewards such as Meow Bundle, Scorpio Shatter Token Crate, Demonic Grin Token Crate, and much more. Know how you can grab these rewards and also check out how you can nab freebies.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 7:Lucky Wheel event

The Free Fire Lucky Wheel event is live now in the game which gives players a chance to grab exciting rewards and in-game items. However, there is a catch as the rewards will be purchased with the diamond or you earn the discount percentage. All you have to do is spin the Lucky Wheel in which you can get a chance to win 9 diamonds, 99 diamonds, 80 percent off, 70 percent off, and so on. By gaining diamonds and discounts, you can gain access to Scorpio Shatter Token Crate, Megalodon Alpha Token Crate, Platinum Divinity Token Crate, Demonic Grin Token Crate, Rampage Hyperbook Token Crate, and much more. Also, if you want to get free rewards and in-game items, then check out the below-mentioned Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 7: Evo Vault brings menacing weapon skins!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 7

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

3IBBMSL7AK8G

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

FF11NJN5YS3E

YXY3EGTLHGJX

WLSGJXS5KFYR

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10GCGXRNHY

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 7: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!