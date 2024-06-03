Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has become a game-changer in India when it comes to advanced digital payment and convenience. While UPI has become the biggest technological leap in the country, its usage and features are only expanding day by day. Now, UPI payments are being used for cash withdrawals in ATMs. This means UPI users will be able to withdraw cash via UPI instead of using credit or debit cards. Know more about the technology and how it will benefit users.

Withdraw cash in ATMs via UPI

According to the MySmartPrice report, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has given approval for UPI-enabled withdrawal. Therefore, you do not have to worry about carrying your debit cards every time. The report highlighted that they conducted a test in an ATM in Mumbai for cardless cash withdrawals which carried a lengthy setup process. Reportedly, cash withdrawal via UPI is much more complicated than the traditional card withdrawal process. Know how the process will work for users.

How cash withdrawal via UPI works

An X user named Chinmay Dhumal shared an X post explaining the process of UPI-enable cash withdrawal:

First, users need to enter their phone number at the ATM kiosk.

Then, a QR code will appear in front of the ATM screen.

Open any UPI-enable app such as Google Pay, Paytm, Phonepe, etc and scan the QR code.

Now, simply enter the amount and PIN to withdraw cash. Note that the process takes about 30 seconds, therefore, do not panic if your money is already debited.

The user also highlighted that the ATM does not charge anything for withdrawals up to ₹1000. However, for cash disposal, users will have to pay a 1 per cent charge.

Benefits of cash withdrawal via UPI

With UPI cash withdrawal, users will have several bank options as our debit cards are connected without UPI-based apps. So, they do not have to rely on one card.

The UPI transactions will support a plethora of UPI apps such as PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, Amazon Pay, etc.

Now, you do not have to worry about OTPs and or any pre-authorized approval to withdraw cash.

