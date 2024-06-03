 Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works | How-to
Home How To Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Now withdraw cash in an ATM using your UPI app, and know how it works and how it will benefit users in real time.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jun 03 2024, 11:09 IST
Top 5 Paytm alternatives: From PhonePe to Google Pay, check out these UPI apps
1. PhonePe: PhonePe offers a seamless and secure way to make payments, transfer money, and recharge mobile phones. With its user-friendly interface and extensive network of merchants, PhonePe simplifies everyday transactions for millions of users across the country.
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
2. BHIM: Bhim is another UPI app that aims to facilitate safe, easy and instant digital payments through your mobile phone. It is developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) itself. It allows users to make payments, pay their bills, carry out mobile recharges and more. You can even pay with your voice.
3. Amazon Pay: Amazon Pay offers a comprehensive suite of services for seamless financial transactions. With its integration across the Amazon ecosystem, users can effortlessly shop, pay bills, and recharge mobiles with just a few clicks. Amazon Wallet provides a convenient way to store payment methods and manage transactions securely.
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
4. Google Pay: Google Pay simplifies digital transactions by enabling users to securely send money, pay bills, and shop online. With Google Wallet, it gives secure access to your everyday essentials. Users can store payment methods and manage transactions effortlessly.
5. Jio Payments Bank: Jio Payments Bank provides a diverse array of banking and payment solutions via its user-friendly mobile app. Alongside traditional banking features, users can leverage the convenience of Jio Wallet for seamless transactions and secure fund management.
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
UPI-enabled cash withdrawal approved by NPCI, check details. ( HT Tech)

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has become a game-changer in India when it comes to advanced digital payment and convenience. While UPI has become the biggest technological leap in the country, its usage and features are only expanding day by day.  Now, UPI payments are being used for cash withdrawals in ATMs. This means UPI users will be able to withdraw cash via UPI instead of using credit or debit cards. Know more about the technology and how it will benefit users. 

Also read: Top 5 Paytm alternatives

Withdraw cash in ATMs via UPI 

According to the MySmartPrice report, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has given approval for UPI-enabled withdrawal. Therefore, you do not have to worry about carrying your debit cards every time. The report highlighted that they conducted a test in an ATM in Mumbai for cardless cash withdrawals which carried a lengthy setup process. Reportedly, cash withdrawal via UPI is much more complicated than the traditional card withdrawal process. Know how the process will work for users.
Also read: India's UPI services to be launched in Sri Lanka, Mauritius on Monday

Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.


How cash withdrawal via UPI works

An X user named Chinmay Dhumal shared an X post explaining the process of UPI-enable cash withdrawal:

  • First, users need to enter their phone number at the ATM kiosk.
  • Then, a QR code will appear in front of the ATM screen.
  • Open any UPI-enable app such as Google Pay, Paytm, Phonepe, etc and scan the QR code. 
  • Now, simply enter the amount and PIN to withdraw cash. Note that the process takes about 30 seconds, therefore, do not panic if your money is already debited. 

Also read: NPCI's UPI launched globally at the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris

The user also highlighted that the ATM does not charge anything for withdrawals up to 1000. However, for cash disposal, users will have to pay a 1 per cent charge.

Benefits of  cash withdrawal via UPI 

  • With UPI cash withdrawal, users will have several bank options as our debit cards are connected without UPI-based apps. So, they do not have to rely on one card. 
  • The UPI transactions will support a plethora of UPI apps such as PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, Amazon Pay, etc.
  • Now, you do not have to worry about OTPs and or any pre-authorized approval to withdraw cash. 

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets