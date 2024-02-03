 NPCI's UPI launched globally at the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris | Tech News
Eiffel Tower is the first merchant to offer UPI payments in Paris, France.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 03 2024, 00:12 IST
UPI
NPCI Unified Payment Interface (UPI) being formally launched at the Eiffel Tower during the 75th Indian Republic Day celebration, in Paris. (PTI)
The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) was formally launched at the iconic Eiffel Tower on Friday in Paris, France - tourists visiting Paris' Eiffel Tower will now be able to book their trip to the iconic monument using UPI, the NPCI said on Friday. It is part of of the drive to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making UPI a global powerhouse. UPI is the instant payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in 2016 that is being used in India. It is a digital financial system that connects multiple bank accounts into a single mobile application (of any participating bank), merging several banking features, seamless fund routing and merchant payments into one hood, according to NPCI.

The NPCI said in a statement that its arm NPCI International Payments (NIPL) has tied up with French e-commerce and proximity payments Lyra, which will help ensure that the UPI payment mechanism is accepted in the European country, starting with the Eiffel Tower.

At present, Indian tourists rank as the second largest group of international visitors to the Eiffel Tower, it said. Indian tourists can simply scan a QR code generated on the merchant's website and initiate a payment.

Eiffel Tower is the first merchant to offer UPI payments in Paris, France, and the service will soon be extended to other merchants in the tourism and retail space across France and Europe.

"UPI formally launched at the iconic Eiffel Tower at the huge Republic Day Reception. Implementing PM @narendramodi's announcement & the vision of taking UPI global," the official X handle of India's Embassy in France posted along with the photos of the event.

Replying to this, Modi said, "Great to see this- it marks a significant step towards taking UPI global. This is a wonderful example of encouraging digital payments and fostering stronger ties."

Incidentally, at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, Emmanuel Macron, President of France, was the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on January 26.

"The new energy in India-France ties from a historic year in the Strategic Partnership visible at 75th Republic Day reception," the official handle X posted and thanked the Minister Delegate in charge of Democratic Renewal, Government Spokesperson Prisca Thevenot for honouring the occasion.

It also thanked the members of Parliament, business leaders, scholars, friends of India & Indians in France.

First Published Date: 03 Feb, 00:09 IST
