Google Keep: How to effectively use this free app to get work done smartly

Note-taking apps have been popularised among youth for their multiple advantages and ease of use. While there are plenty of note-taking apps available, one of the most used free tools is Google Keep. This app can be synced with other Google apps within the same account, making it easier to use on any device. However, Google Keep could become more effective in terms of productivity if you utilize its unique features properly. To help you make the most of Google's note-taking app, we have curated a few tips on how you can use Google Keep effectively.

Also read: Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more

How to use Google Keep effectively?

To organize your notes, Google Keep allows users to create “Labels.” With labels, users can easily mark their notes as urgent, work, reminders, family, etc. Additionally, these labels can also be found via the search prompt.

Google Keep is one of the best and most easy-to-use apps for creating a to-do list. Users can easily create a list in a check box format and tap on the box when each tasks are completed.

Customize your Google Keep based on your aesthetics, this way you can create the look of each created note with background colours, and images. This will enhance the look and feel of your notes app.

Also read: Aboard app: How to use this all-in-one AI tool

As Keep is a product of Google, it provides several collaboration tools. Therefore, you can easily share notes with friends, family, and colleagues by simply adding a collaborator. They will also have access to edit the notes you have created.

Google Keep allows users to set reminders, therefore, users can select specified dates and times and the app will notify them automatically. Additionally, users can also repeat their reminders several times.

Applying the above methods will help you make the most of the Google Keep app as you will have control over how you want to organize your notes. Additionally, effective organisation will also encourage you to be productive and carry out your day-to-day tasks efficiently.

Also read: Dear project managers, if you're not using ‘Notion' AI then you may be missing out

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!