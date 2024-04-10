 Aboard app: How to use this all-in-one AI tool and why you must try it | How-to
Home How To Aboard app: How to use this all-in-one AI tool and why you must try it

Aboard app: How to use this all-in-one AI tool and why you must try it

Manage and organize your workspace information in an intuitive way with the help of this AI-powered Aboard app.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 10 2024, 15:32 IST
Icon
Quicken Simplifi, YNAB to Monarch, explore top 5 budgeting app alternatives as Mint bids farewell
Aboard app
1/8 For years, Mint has been a trusted companion for budgeting, expense tracking, and financial management. However, with Intuit's decision to merge Mint into Credit Karma, users are left with the impending disappearance of this beloved app. Originally slated for closure on January 1st, 2024, Mint's final day of service has now been rescheduled to March 23rd, 2024, leaving many users searching for alternatives. (Pexels)
image caption
2/8 You could go with Credit Karma, but The Verge quotes Intuit as saying, “Some of the most popular Mint-like features are available on Intuit Credit Karma.”The publication then adds that this "isn’t the most encouraging phrase". Also read: https://www.theverge.com/23943479/mint-intuit-quicken-budget-apps (Pexels)
image caption
3/8 In the wake of Mint's departure, several budgeting apps have emerged as viable replacements. While none may perfectly replicate Mint's features, they offer similar functionalities and ease of use. Let's delve into five noteworthy alternatives that can help you stay on top of your finances. (Pexels)
image caption
4/8 Quicken Simplifi: The basic offering from the renowned financial app company Quicken, stands out as a big alternative for Mint users. Offering a comprehensive suite of tools to track expenses, create budgets, and monitor financial health, Simplifi provides a user-friendly dashboard and seamless integration with various accounts. It is priced at $24 for the first year and $47.88 annually thereafter. (Quicken)
image caption
5/8 YNAB (You Need A Budget): YNAB steps into the spotlight as another robust alternative to Mint. With its user-friendly interface and emphasis on budget creation and expense tracking, YNAB aims to empower users to manage their finances effectively. While its subscription model may not be free, starting at $14.99 a month or $99 a year, its features justify the investment for those committed to financial discipline. (YNAB)
image caption
6/8 Copilot: Tailored for macOS and iOS users, Copilot positions itself as a worthy successor to Mint's throne. Boasting features such as transaction categorization, budget tracking, and AI-driven insights, Copilot seeks to streamline financial management for Apple enthusiasts. Priced at $13 a month or $95 a year after a free trial, Copilot offers a promising alternative for Mint users within the Apple ecosystem. (Microsoft)
image caption
7/8 Tiller: For users comfortable with spreadsheet-based finance management, Tiller presents a compelling option. By integrating seamlessly with Google Sheets or Microsoft Excel, Tiller empowers users to customize their financial tracking experience. With a subscription priced at $79 a year after a 30-day trial, Tiller appeals to those seeking a more hands-on approach to budgeting and expense tracking. (Tiller Money)
image caption
8/8 Monarch: Closing the lineup is Monarch, a newcomer recommended by users as a suitable replacement for Mint. With its intuitive interface, customizable features, and a special offer for Mint migrants, Monarch aims to ease the transition for former Mint users. Priced at $14.99 a month or $99.99 a year after a free trial, Monarch positions itself as a user-friendly alternative for individuals seeking simplicity and efficiency in managing their finances. (Monarch)
Aboard app
icon View all Images
Know all about the Aboard app and how it benefits users. (Pexels)

Do you struggle to organize your digital workspace and always waste time finding the right information? Worry no more. We came across an AI-powered data management tool called Aboard which makes our lives simple by organizing links, notes, and other data. The Aboard app has diverse AI features enabling users to stay on top of their tasks and save time doing important things. Therefore, it helps users focus on their productivity. Know more about this AI-powered workspace organization app.

What is the Aboard app?

Aboard is an easy-to-use AI-powered data management platform which organizes your messy workspace. It simply creates search tabs, discards the use of spreadsheets and bookmarks and organizes data in a board format. The app has an intuitive user interface, which will allow users to find stuff easily. Its AI helper or Board Builder can be used to create new ideas, trip plans, suggestions, and more in the board which users can customize based on their preferences. Additionally, it also provides collaboration tools, therefore, it can also be used for personal as well as professional work. Know how to take advantage of the Aboard app. 

Also read: Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more

How to use Aboard for effective data management?

  • Users can simply prompt the Board Builder to organize their documents, search tabs, notes, links, and more in one place. It smartly creates a board where you can easily find all your required information. 
  • It eliminates the need for creating bookmarks in Google Chrome, users can organise their links within the app and revisit them any time they want. 

Also read: Dear project managers, if you're not using ‘Notion' AI then you may be missing out

  • The Aboard app also enables users to collaborate effectively by organizing team members to common projects. This way teams can work on assigned tasks, plan content calendars, work on challenges, and more.
  • It also provides workflow management features where users can manage inventory, track leads, or start a hiring pipeline. 

These are some of the intuitive features of the Aboard app which allow users to be informed and organized. The app offers a free plan for individual usage, but for teams and enterprises, it comes with a monthly subscription plan which starts at $12. 

Also read: Magical AI: From automating tasks to writing emails, know how this AI productivity tool benefits users

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Apr, 15:32 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide
smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
Total Solar Eclipse
Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Mesmerizing images of the celestial event captured across North America
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
boAT ad
Hacked? boAT gets a ‘reality check’ with cyberattack affecting over 75 lakh users after ‘Better than Apple’ ad
Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed

Trending Stories

Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
Microsoft's new Extended Security Updates
Microsoft to stop Windows 10 updates on this date unless you pay
simplify chat initiation
WhatsApp sets a 'new record' in India but it's not a good one
GTA 6
GTA 6 characters revealed: Meet Lucia, Jason, and others in the highly anticipated sequel
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 launch: New details revealed about mystery character Jason
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 10: Grab M1887 skins, Festival Tokens and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 10
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 10: The Ramadan Gold Royale event now live! Check rewards
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaks roundup: From characters, location to supported platforms, know all about Grand Theft Auto 6
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 9: The M1887 Ring event is live! Grab stylish gun skins

    Trending News

    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Microsoft to stop Windows 10 updates on this date unless you pay
    Microsoft's new Extended Security Updates
    WhatsApp sets a 'new record' in India but it's not a good one
    simplify chat initiation
    GTA 6 characters revealed: Meet Lucia, Jason, and others in the highly anticipated sequel
    GTA 6
    5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
    HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets