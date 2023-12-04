Icon
MediaTek chips could rival Google Pixel smartphones in terms of AI features; Know all about it

The MediaTek AI chips could potentially rival the Google Pixel smartphones in terms of AI features such as allowing users to remove unwanted objects from images and provide personalized suggestions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 04 2023, 12:43 IST
MediaTek chips will bring generative AI to smartphones just like, or better than, those on Google Pixel smartphones. (Unsplash)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become the buzzword of the year with rapid developments taking place. The world's biggest companies are making efforts to incorporate this technology into their suite of products. Even smartphone makers have benefited from this AI boom, as evidenced by the latest Google Pixel devices which carry a plethora of AI features courtesy of the new Tensor G3 SoC. Aiming to bring generative AI to its own suite of products, MediaTek, at its annual Executive Summit 2023, announced that the chipmaker will be introducing its own AI-powered chips that will bring generative AI to smartphones. Know all about this latest development.

MediaTek AI chips - The answer to Google Pixel?

While not a lot of details were revealed, David Ku, MediaTek's Chief Financial Officer highlighted that the company's AI chips could feature image manipulation capabilities much like the Google Pixel devices. According to a CNET report, it could potentially allow users to remove unwanted objects from images, similar to Google's Magic Eraser feature. Moreover, it could also leverage AI to provide personalized suggestions. The AI chip could enable smartphones to automatically generate captions to go along with the photos on social media.

MediaTek already has a couple of chips that support on-device generative AI. The MediaTek  Dimensity 9300 for flagship devices, and the Dimensity 8300 for mid-range smartphones, offer gen AI capabilities. As per the company, the Dimensity 9300 supports Large Language Models (LLMs) with up to 33 billion parameters, while the Dimensity 8300 can run LLMs with up to 10 billion parameters.

The MediaTek CFO also highlighted the vast usefulness of AI when integrated into the personal assistant. Ku gave an example of the AI-powered assistant warning the user when an urgent email comes their way, even if the smartphone is on silent, while also providing contextual solutions to deal with various situations.

Other products

Apart from a generative AI boost on smartphones, MediaTek also introduced Redcap 5G modems at its summit. These are modems that could help devices with lower data capacities such as smart home appliances. And smartphones are not the only frontier tipped to benefit from generative AI. According to Ku, AI could potentially also be integrated into vehicles, allowing it to perform a variety of tasks such as letting your colleagues know that you'll be late for work when you run into traffic.

First Published Date: 04 Dec, 12:43 IST
