AirTag helps Canadian man locate stolen BMW; Know what happened

AirTag continues to prove its usefulness in tracking stolen items. In a recent case, a Canadian man used an AirTag to locate his stolen car, leading to its recovery with the help of the police.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 07 2023, 18:47 IST
Apple's AirTag helped a man locate his stolen BMW.
Apple's AirTag helped a man locate his stolen BMW.

Ever since their emergence, Bluetooth trackers have spurred a bit of controversy over their use. There have been a few instances of these devices, mainly Apple's AirTag, being misused to unknowingly track someone. However, in most cases, they have proven extremely useful by helping people track lost or stolen items like wallets, bikes, cars, safes, and even potted plants and pets, while the police have also used them to catch criminals. Now, another incident has surfaced where AirTag has helped someone locate a stolen car! Here's what happened.

AirTag helps locate stolen vehicle

According to a report by CTVNews, a Canadian man woke up one morning at 6:00 AM to find his BMW missing. The owner, named Saamer Mansoor, had his car stolen out of his brother's driveway. “It was pretty insane,” Mansoor said. Just a few hours earlier, Mansoor had parked his car but accidentally left the driver's window open while trying to comfort his two-year-old son who was sick. The short span was all the thieves needed to flee with the vehicle

Fortunately, Mansoor had placed an AirTag in his vehicle a couple of months prior. “So I was like where is my car? And I quickly opened the app and it showed me that my car was at (a motel) on Huron Church.” Mansoor rushed to the location with his brother while simultaneously calling the police where he was able to retrieve his vehicle along with the belongings. According to the report, the police say that the investigation into the matter remains underway.

Previous instances

This is not the first time that AirTag has come to the rescue. In July, police tracked a burglar who stole a restaurant's decoy safe thanks to an AirTag that was inside it. The incident occurred at Sneaky Beagle restaurant in South Carolina, US, where an AirTag was stuffed inside a teddy bear that was kept in the decoy safe. The Bluetooth tracker pinged the safe's location at the culprit's home 30 minutes after the burglary, and the authorities later connected this to nine other burglaries in the neighbourhood.

In another instance, AirTag helped a Netherlands woman find her bike after someone stole it outside the gym in August. While the bike was locked, Beatriz Spaltemberg left the keys in the lock which resulted in the theft. After finding out that the bike was missing, Spaltemberg immediately got her phone out and checked the location of the bike through the Find My app, and it was located.

First Published Date: 07 Nov, 18:47 IST
