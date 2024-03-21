Sam Altman’s OpenAI may bring big upgrades with GPT-5; Know how it will improve ChatGPT

OpenAI's generative AI chatbot ChatGPT has gained immense popularity since its launch in November 2022. The company developed a large language model (LLM) called GPT which powers ChatGPT. Currently, the tool is powered by GPT-4, enabling it to generate responses based on user prompts. Now, OpenAI is speculated to launch GPT-5 in the coming months which is expected to be the biggest ChatGPT upgrade till now. If you have been using the tool with its premium version, check out what the upcoming LLM may bring to ChatGPT.

According to a Business Insider report, OpenAI is planning to launch the new generation of GPT this summer, therefore, it is just a few months away. However, the company is still planning for an official launch date. It is rumored that OpenAI has been showcasing the GPT-5 demo to some enterprises to gather feedback. The upcoming GPT-5 version is expected to be improved and "materially better” than the GPT-4 version which is currently available in ChatGPT.

The GPT-5 model is now in the training phase and it is not released for testing purposes as well. Therefore, it may take some time for the company to officially launch the LLM. The report also highlights that the LLM will be tested internally which will include “red teaming,” this training phase comes under the safety training which will judge the tool's abilities in different scenarios before it will be made publicly available.

The GPT-5 will be expected to include several improvements that users faced with the current version, therefore, the model will likely be more reliable and credible. Altman is also speculated to have multiple announcements in the coming months. Recently in an interview on a podcast with Lex Fridman, Altman may have hinted at the launch of an unnamed model which is speculated to be the GPT-5. However, it is not certain when the model will be completely ready for testing or how much more time will be needed till it reaches the testing stage. Note that the above-mentioned claims about the launch are based on speculation and we can not be sure until OpenAI makes an official announcement.

