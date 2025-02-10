How to watch WWE Raw live on Netflix: Streaming details, availability, and subscription requirements explained

WWE Raw is now available for live streaming on Netflix. This move brings WWE programming, including Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and premium live events, to a wider audience without additional cost for subscribers. The first episode aired from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, drawing notable appearances from The Rock and Triple H while setting a record for WWE's largest arena gate. The second episode took place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, with the upcoming event scheduled to stream live from Dallas on January 20.

Where to Watch WWE Raw on Netflix

Netflix now serves as the exclusive streaming platform for WWE Raw in the United States and several territories, including American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Additionally, WWE fans in various countries, such as Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Brazil, and Indonesia, can access Raw and other WWE content. More regions will be added gradually, expanding the availability of WWE programming to a global audience.

Besides Raw, viewers outside the United States can watch SmackDown, NXT, WWE premium live events, and selected archived content. However, in the U.S., premium live events will still require a Peacock subscription.

Subscription Requirements for WWE Raw

Netflix includes WWE Raw in all its subscription plans without requiring an upgrade. The show will continue to run for three hours with commercial breaks, even for viewers on an ad-free plan.

WWE Raw Premieres from the Intuit Dome

The first live broadcast from the new Intuit Dome featured major WWE stars, including John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Bianca Belair. More names are expected to join, with some surprise debuts planned.

At WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, Raw general manager Adam Pearce confirmed Logan Paul's participation in upcoming episodes. Other scheduled matches include Roman Reigns facing Solo Sikoa in a tribal match, CM Punk taking on Seth Rollins, and Rhea Ripley challenging Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship.

Fans can tune in live on Netflix or stream episodes shortly after they air.