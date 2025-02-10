Latest Tech News How To How to watch WWE Raw live on Netflix: Streaming details, availability, and subscription requirements explained

How to watch WWE Raw live on Netflix: Streaming details, availability, and subscription requirements explained

WWE Raw is now streaming live on Netflix. Fans can watch episodes without extra cost and access other WWE content across multiple regions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 10 2025, 12:49 IST
Icon
Must-watches on Netflix this January: Squid Game Season 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Mismatched, and more
How to watch WWE Raw on Netflix
1/5 Squid Game Season 2: Squid Game Season 2 is a direct follow-up to the first season, which initially debuted in 2021. It follows the story of Song as he tries to take down the “games” once and for all. All episodes are currently streaming on Netflix, with a total of seven episodes averaging around an hour each. (Netflix)
How to watch WWE Raw on Netflix
2/5 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: This is the third instalment in the franchise, following the first film starring Akshay Kumar and the sequel featuring Kartik Aaryan alongside Kiara Advani. The third film once again stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead, this time paired with Tripti Dimri. This engaging horror-comedy is sure to appeal to everyone. If you missed it in cinemas, now is the perfect time to catch up.
How to watch WWE Raw on Netflix
3/5 Mismatched has returned with its third season. The new season continues to star Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf. The third season comprises eight episodes. If you're into romantic dramas, you should definitely give this one a watch. Do note, however, that you cannot watch Season 3 directly, as it is a follow-up to Seasons 1 and 2. Start with Season 1 if you haven't already. (Netflix)
image caption
4/5 Reply 1988: If you're in the mood for a K-drama with a touch of comedy, Reply 1988 is a must-watch. It tells the story of a group of childhood friends back in 1988 in Seoul, Korea. This limited series has 20 episodes and doesn’t require too much commitment. However, be aware that the episodes are on the longer side, averaging more than an hour and a half each. Some episodes may be slightly shorter, but most run close to this duration. (netflix)
image caption
5/5 Selection Day: If you're looking for something inspirational, Selection Day, which was first released in 2018, is a great choice. It tells the story of two teenage cricket prodigies on a quest to challenge the system and find their footing in India's cricketing landscape. It is an inspiring limited series with 12 episodes and is definitely a must-watch. (Netflix)
How to watch WWE Raw on Netflix
icon View all Images
WWE Raw is now streaming live on Netflix. Here’s how you can watch it easily. (Netflix)

WWE Raw is now available for live streaming on Netflix. This move brings WWE programming, including Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and premium live events, to a wider audience without additional cost for subscribers. The first episode aired from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, drawing notable appearances from The Rock and Triple H while setting a record for WWE's largest arena gate. The second episode took place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, with the upcoming event scheduled to stream live from Dallas on January 20.

Where to Watch WWE Raw on Netflix

Netflix now serves as the exclusive streaming platform for WWE Raw in the United States and several territories, including American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Additionally, WWE fans in various countries, such as Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Brazil, and Indonesia, can access Raw and other WWE content. More regions will be added gradually, expanding the availability of WWE programming to a global audience.

Also read: GTA 6 gameplay leaks: Explorable buildings, destructibility, and more coming in fall 2025

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Besides Raw, viewers outside the United States can watch SmackDown, NXT, WWE premium live events, and selected archived content. However, in the U.S., premium live events will still require a Peacock subscription.

Subscription Requirements for WWE Raw

Netflix includes WWE Raw in all its subscription plans without requiring an upgrade. The show will continue to run for three hours with commercial breaks, even for viewers on an ad-free plan.

Also read: Daaku Maharaaj OTT Release Date: Nandamuri Balakrishna-Urvashi Rautela film facing delay…

WWE Raw Premieres from the Intuit Dome

The first live broadcast from the new Intuit Dome featured major WWE stars, including John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Bianca Belair. More names are expected to join, with some surprise debuts planned.

Also read: How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

At WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, Raw general manager Adam Pearce confirmed Logan Paul's participation in upcoming episodes. Other scheduled matches include Roman Reigns facing Solo Sikoa in a tribal match, CM Punk taking on Seth Rollins, and Rhea Ripley challenging Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship.

Fans can tune in live on Netflix or stream episodes shortly after they air.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Feb, 12:49 IST
Tags:
Trending: how to restore deleted whatsapp chats: step-by-step guide play garena free fire like a pro! get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: don't miss the paradise defender skin android tips and tricks: how to empty trash on android smartphone to make it run stunningly fast this secret whatsapp trick will let you chat with those who blocked you run two whatsapp accounts on your android smartphone; here is how how to restore deleted whatsapp photos: 4 tips and tricks garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: from emotes to free diamonds, check the rewards how to view someone’s whatsapp status secretly garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: get amazing rewards and check out the smash top-up event
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 gameplay leaks: Explorable buildings, destructibility, and more coming in fall 2025
Good news, PS5 owners: Sony is giving 5 free days of PS Plus after weekend outage

Good news, PS5 owners: Sony is giving 5 free days of PS Plus after weekend outage
GTA 6 Online

PlayStation network outage affects millions of GTA Online players across PS4 and PS5
GTA 5 Online

GTA 5 Online Expanded and Enhanced could launch on PC next month, hints rockstar insider
Nintendo Switch 2: Full details coming in April – Launch titles, features and more

Nintendo Switch 2: Full details coming in April – Launch titles, features and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets