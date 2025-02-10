Daaku Maharaaj OTT Release Date: Nandamuri Balakrishna-Urvashi Rautela film facing delay…

Daaku Maharaaj, the highly anticipated Telugu movie directed by Bobby Kolli, has been making waves at the box office ever since its theatrical release on January 12, 2025. Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela, the film's action-packed storyline and stellar performances have garnered a massive fan following. With its impressive run in cinemas, fans are now eagerly awaiting its OTT release, but confusion surrounds its digital debut after earlier reports suggested a February 9 launch.

OTT Release Delayed

The film, which was initially slated to premiere on Netflix on February 9, 2025, has not yet made its way onto the streaming platform, leaving fans disappointed and awaiting official confirmation. While earlier announcements had hinted at the OTT release date, the movie's absence on Netflix has raised questions, with many wondering when they can finally catch the film online. As of now, no official statement has been made regarding the exact OTT release date, keeping fans on edge.

Box Office Success

Despite facing stiff competition from other major releases like Pushpa 2, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, and Game Changer, Daaku Maharaaj has performed remarkably well at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film grossed ₹90.39 crore in its first 26 days of release. It started strong with a ₹25.35 crore opening and went on to collect ₹66.4 crore in its first week, ₹17.05 crore in the second week, and ₹5.38 crore in the third week.

On its opening day, the film achieved a major milestone by earning ₹56 crore gross worldwide, making it Balakrishna's highest opening ever. Sithara Entertainments, the film's production house, celebrated the milestone with a post on social media, calling it a "Thunderous Blockbuster" and highlighting the massive success of the film, particularly during the Sankranthi season.

Plot Overview

Daaku Maharaaj tells the story of a daring robber who strives to establish his own territory while battling powerful adversaries. The film follows Krishna Murthy, an educationalist whose coffee estate becomes embroiled in illegal activities orchestrated by a corrupt MLA named Trimurthulu. In an attempt to protect his family, Krishna Murthy enlists the help of a fugitive named Daaku Maharaaj, who assumes the alias "Nanaji" to drive the family around.

As the plot unfolds, the film takes viewers through a flashback to Daaku Maharaaj's past as Seetharam, an engineer who turned outlaw to fight against the exploitative Balwant Thakur. His quest to protect Krishna Murthy's family brings him face-to-face with his past, and the story unfolds with thrilling twists and emotional moments.

A Star-Studded Cast

In addition to Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela, Daaku Maharaaj also features Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, and Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who makes his Telugu debut. With such a strong ensemble cast and a gripping storyline, the film has proven to be a massive hit at the box office, setting the stage for its much-awaited OTT release.

As fans continue to wait for news on the film's digital debut, Daaku Maharaaj's journey from theatres to streaming platforms remains one of the most anticipated events in Tollywood. Stay tuned for updates on the OTT release date.



