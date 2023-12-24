Icon
Home How To iOS 17.3 Beta 1 adds Stolen Device Protection to the iPhone; Save your money, data, turn it on this way

iOS 17.3 Beta 1 adds Stolen Device Protection to the iPhone; Save your money, data, turn it on this way

Apple recently rolled out the iOS 17.3 Beta 1 which brought a new security feature to the iPhone called Stolen Device Protection. Know how it protects your smartphone and how to turn it on.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 24 2023, 12:19 IST
Icon
iPhone 13
This is how you can turn on the iOS 17.3 Beta 1 feature Stolen Device Protection for iPhone. (Unsplash)
iPhone 13
This is how you can turn on the iOS 17.3 Beta 1 feature Stolen Device Protection for iPhone. (Unsplash)

Apple recently rolled out the iOS 17.3 Beta 1 for those who have signed up for Apple's Developer program and are eligible to receive beta updates. The rest of the users will likely get the global stable version in January 2024. This update added a couple of interesting features, among which, Stolen Device Protection is a notable one. The feature adds another security layer for sensitive actions on your iPhone by using your biometrics. This makes it quite an important feature for users. So, check out how exactly this feature works and how can you turn it on.

iOS 17.3 Beta 1: Stolen Device Protection for iPhone

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this year highlighted the rise in iPhone theft in public places. These incidents of theft had a common pattern. The attacker would typically observe the target for a while. During this time, they surreptitiously observed the iPhone owner enter the passcode of the phone. Once they have it figured out, they wait for the target to move to an isolated spot and steal it from them. Within minutes, they would use the same passcode to break into the phone and change it as well as the biometrics, ensuring the original owner is now locked out of their own device.

Also read: Apple rolls out iOS 17.3 Beta 1 update; Stolen device protection, Collaborative playlist, more coming your way

After the report, Apple soon announced the Stolen Device Protection, which adds another protective layer over the passcodes using biometrics. When this feature is enabled, certain areas such as accessing passwords in iCloud Keychain, turning off Lost Mode, erasing content, and making purchases in Safari will require the user to confirm their biometrics via FaceID or TouchID.

On top of that, areas that are extremely sensitive, such as changing the Apple ID password, trying to change the iPhone passcode, or adding or removing FaceID or TouchID, will require biometric authentication and it will have a one-hour security delay if the feature is enabled.

iOS 17.3 Beta 1: How to turn on Stolen Device Protection

Turning on the feature is pretty easy. Just follow the steps given below.

1. First make sure you have iOS 17.3 Beta 1 installed in your device. As of now, only those enrolled in the Developer program have access.

2. If you have the update, then move to the Settings app.

3. There, scroll down till you see Face ID & Passcode (or TouchID & Passcode).

4. Among the options here, you will find Stolen Device Protection.

5. Tap ‘Turn on Protection'. Once the toggle turns green, it means it is now turned on.

You can turn off the feature the same way. However, it is advisable to turn on the iPhone Stolen Device Protection while you are in a public place or just outdoors. The feature does not interfere with most of your day-to-day activities such as calling, messaging, using various apps, and clicking pictures. Only sensitive actions require taking one extra step and considering the threat of losing your iPhone and getting locked out of it, it is one worth taking.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Dec, 12:18 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes
WhatsApp
WhatsApp Channels gets automatic album feature for media organization; Know how it works

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Vietnam tech firm VNG
'Beyond our borders': Gaming to digital wallet, Vietnam tech firm VNG takes on world best
China regulator
China regulator to 'earnestly study' public concerns over draft video gaming rules
BGMI 2023
BGMI 2023: A year in review - unveiling trends, triumphs, and record-breaking downloads
china
In big blow for gamers, China announces tough rules to reduce spending on video games
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Teen Who Leaked Grand Theft Auto VI Put in Secure Hospital by UK Judge
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon