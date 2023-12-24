iOS 17.3 Beta 1 adds Stolen Device Protection to the iPhone; Save your money, data, turn it on this way

Apple recently rolled out the iOS 17.3 Beta 1 for those who have signed up for Apple's Developer program and are eligible to receive beta updates. The rest of the users will likely get the global stable version in January 2024. This update added a couple of interesting features, among which, Stolen Device Protection is a notable one. The feature adds another security layer for sensitive actions on your iPhone by using your biometrics. This makes it quite an important feature for users. So, check out how exactly this feature works and how can you turn it on.

iOS 17.3 Beta 1: Stolen Device Protection for iPhone

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this year highlighted the rise in iPhone theft in public places. These incidents of theft had a common pattern. The attacker would typically observe the target for a while. During this time, they surreptitiously observed the iPhone owner enter the passcode of the phone. Once they have it figured out, they wait for the target to move to an isolated spot and steal it from them. Within minutes, they would use the same passcode to break into the phone and change it as well as the biometrics, ensuring the original owner is now locked out of their own device.

After the report, Apple soon announced the Stolen Device Protection, which adds another protective layer over the passcodes using biometrics. When this feature is enabled, certain areas such as accessing passwords in iCloud Keychain, turning off Lost Mode, erasing content, and making purchases in Safari will require the user to confirm their biometrics via FaceID or TouchID.

On top of that, areas that are extremely sensitive, such as changing the Apple ID password, trying to change the iPhone passcode, or adding or removing FaceID or TouchID, will require biometric authentication and it will have a one-hour security delay if the feature is enabled.

iOS 17.3 Beta 1: How to turn on Stolen Device Protection

Turning on the feature is pretty easy. Just follow the steps given below.

1. First make sure you have iOS 17.3 Beta 1 installed in your device. As of now, only those enrolled in the Developer program have access.

2. If you have the update, then move to the Settings app.

3. There, scroll down till you see Face ID & Passcode (or TouchID & Passcode).

4. Among the options here, you will find Stolen Device Protection.

5. Tap ‘Turn on Protection'. Once the toggle turns green, it means it is now turned on.

You can turn off the feature the same way. However, it is advisable to turn on the iPhone Stolen Device Protection while you are in a public place or just outdoors. The feature does not interfere with most of your day-to-day activities such as calling, messaging, using various apps, and clicking pictures. Only sensitive actions require taking one extra step and considering the threat of losing your iPhone and getting locked out of it, it is one worth taking.