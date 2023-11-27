iOS 17 privacy controls! Apps want access to photos on your iPhone? Just deny them this way

Apple, over the years, has become ever more secure in terms of security and maintaining privacy. Now, users have control over what they want to see and how much data they want to share with other apps that they download on their iPhones. With iOS 17 privacy controls, iPhone users have control over which apps can access their device's photos. If you also want to enhance your privacy by managing apps access to photos on your iPhone, then check how the new iOS 17 feature works.

About iOS 17 privacy controls: App access

iOS 17 allows users to restrict the amount of data they share with apps by managing which photos can be shared with which apps. This new privacy feature helps users to maintain their privacy over the private photos saved in their library. According to a MacRumors report, iPhone app access allows users with four privacy options: Limited Access, Full Access, None, and Add ‌Photos‌ Only from which they select the preferred one. Know how to enable the iOS 17 app access on your iPhone.

How to activate iPhone app access to photos on iOS 17

Follow the below steps to enable the iOS 17 privacy feature:

First, go to “Settings” on your iPhone.

Now, tap on “Privacy & Security”

Go to “Photos”

Select apps in which you want to restrict access to Photos Library.

You will be provided with options such as Limited Access, Full Access, None, and Add ‌Photos‌. Select the option based on your preference.

In just a few steps you will be able to manage photo access on the other apps for improved privacy on your iPhone. iOS 17 has various other privacy features such as sensitive content management to provide users with advanced security features. Note that to take advantage of security features, iPhone users will have to update their devices to the new iOS 17 version. In a few days, Apple will be launching the iOS 17.2 version in which the company may integrate more security features to eligible iPhone models, therefore, make sure to upgrade to the newer version.

