iOS 18.2 rolling out soon: Know how to create custom emoji with Genmoji

Apple recently rolled out Apple Intelligence with the iOS 18.1 update. The update included several exciting AI tools and features such as writing tools, notification summaries, call records and transcription, and more. Now, Apple has rolled out the iOS 18.2 beta with additional AI features such as Genmoji, ChatGPT integration, Visual Intelligence, and more. Reportedly, the iOS 18.2 stable version will be rolled out in early December, therefore, in a few weeks, we will be able to install all new features.

However, one of the attractive Apple Intelligence features is the Genmoji which enables users to create custom emojis with text prompts. To know more about the upcoming AI features, know how the Genmoji features work.

How to create custom emoji with Genmoji

on your iPhone, open the Messages app. Now, open a chat and go to the keyboard, then tap on the emoji icon. Tap on the Genmoji icon to start curating a custom emoji Now, users will have to write a text prompt on what kind of emoji they want to generate. Then, in a few seconds, the AI will provide users with a few options which users can pick based on their liking. Now select the Genmoji and tap on the “Add Button.” Users can also copy the Genmoji to use it for different apps.

iOS 18.2 features, release date, and more

Apple recently released the public beta versions of iOS 18.2 beta 4 that include several improvements and new features. Apple has been testing the new iOS update for quite some time before releasing it to the public. Reports suggest that Apple may bring iOS 18.2 sooner than expected which is mid-December.

If you are a developer or a beta user then you can easily access the iOS 18.2. However, it is advised to wait for the final release as the beta versions are filled with bugs and choppy user experience.

