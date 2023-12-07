iPhone 15 Pro telephoto camera set for big boost via iOS 17.2 update - what you can do

Apple recently released the iOS 17.1.2 update, but only for testers, and there are a huge number of benefits in the pipeline for iPhone users apart from the glitch fixes. The company may soon roll out the new iOS 17.2 update to a wider audience with a number of new accessibility features being speculated about. The iOS17.2 update is now being tested and it is expected to roll out as early as next week. The upcoming update is said to improve the iPhone 15 Pro telephoto camera and the same will also apply to the priciest model, iPhone 15 Pro Max. Additionally, it is reported that the iOS 17.2 update may also introduce the spatial video feature. Check out what Apple is planning to bring with the iOS 17.2 update for the iPhone 15 Pro models in the series.

iPhone 15 Pro telephoto camera upgrade

According to a 9To5Mac report, Apple is planning to bring upgrades to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max telephoto camera.

So, how will users benefit from it? Amazingly, it is being said that the iOS 17.2 upgrade will include an improved camera focusing speed to capture far-away objects clearly, irrespective of their size! With the Apple iOS 17.2 update, it is expected that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max camera focusing speed on the smallest objects will be improved. This suggests that iPhone 15 Pro users will be able to capture sharper images and that too much quicker than earlier. A far better prospect than getting the relatively blurry images earlier.

Another massive upgrade of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max would be the introduction of spatial video feature with the iOS 17.2 update. This feature will be introduced so that users can watch content on Apple's upcoming Vision Pro headset, which is rumored to be announced early in the year 2024.

What will the iPhone 15 Pro users get here? The spatial video feature will enable users to visit their memory lane in three dimensions on Apple Vision Pro.

As of now, the iOS 17.2 update is being tested and it is expected to be rolled out the eligible iPhones in the coming week of December, however, Apple has not announced any specific date of release yet.

The iOS 17.2 update will include various new features for iPhones such as a new journal app, iMessage upgrades, AirDrop improvements, a new Action Button feature, and much more.

Check what iOS 17.1 Update brought to iPhones

Notably, the earlier version rolled out by Apple introduced various fetaures as well as bug fixes and security updates for all eligible iPhones.

AirDrop:

* Content continues to transfer over the internet when you step out of AirDrop range

StandBy:

* New options to control when the display turns off (iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max)

Music:

* Favourites to include songs, albums and playlists

* New cover art collection offers designs that change colours to reflect the music in your playlist

* Song suggestions appear at the bottom of every playlist

Bug fixes:

* Option to choose a specific album to use with Photo Shuffle on the Lock Screen

* Fixes an issue that may cause the Significant Location privacy setting to reset when transferring an Apple Watch or pairing it for the first time

* Resolves an issue where the names of incoming callers may not appear

* Fixes an issue that may cause the keyboard to be less responsive

* Crash detection optimisations (all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models)

* Fixes an issue that may cause display image persistence

