Netflix accidentally leaks Squid Game Season 3 release date: Here's when it may arrive

Squid Game Season 3 release: Netflix recently unintentionally revealed the release date for the highly anticipated Season 3 of Squid Game. Following the gripping conclusion of Season 2, fans have eagerly awaited news about the next instalment, and it seems their patience will be rewarded sooner than expected. A video shared by Netflix Korea on their official YouTube channel inadvertently leaked the premiere date for Season 3, which is set for June 27, 2025.

Squid Game Season 3: Teaser Video Sparks Speculation

The teaser video, which was quickly removed after it was posted, showed the eerie robot Young-hee from the iconic Red Light, Green Light game alongside a new character, Chul-soo, in a mysterious setting. The footage seemed to reference the post-credit scene from Season 2, suggesting that a new deadly game might be introduced in the upcoming season. Fans wasted no time in sharing their excitement across social media platforms. One fan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Netflix accidentally reveals that the final season of Squid Game releases on June 27! OMG!” Another fan commented, “GUYS, the comment says Squid Game Season 3 will release on June 27. The video was deleted, but we saw it!”

While the video was deleted shortly after its posting, the leak has added fuel to the growing speculation surrounding the next season. However, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has clarified that what is being referred to as Squid Game Season 3 is actually more of a continuation of Season 2, calling it the second part rather than a new season altogether.

Squid Game Season 3: What to expect

Season 3 will continue the story of Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) as he seeks to take down the Front Man and uncover his true identity. In Season 2, Gi-hun returns to the deadly games with a new focus - taking down his adversary rather than pursuing the fortune that awaits the winner. Unbeknownst to him, the Front Man (played by Lee Byung-hun) is secretly posing as Player 001 under the alias Young-il. The bond between Gi-hun and Young-il grows, but it is shattered when Young-il resumes his role as the Front Man and kills Gi-hun's close ally, Park Jung-bae.

Fans can now mark their calendars for June 27, 2025, when the next chapter of the Squid Game saga is set to unfold.