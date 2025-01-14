Latest Tech News How To Netflix accidentally leaks Squid Game Season 3 release date: Here's when it may arrive

Netflix accidentally leaks Squid Game Season 3 release date: Here's when it may arrive

Squid Game Season 3 release: Fans are buzzing about the return of familiar faces and new surprises after Netflix accidentally leaked details of the next season.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 14 2025, 16:10 IST
Icon
Must-watches on Netflix this January: Squid Game Season 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Mismatched, and more
Squid Game Season 3
1/5 Squid Game Season 2: Squid Game Season 2 is a direct follow-up to the first season, which initially debuted in 2021. It follows the story of Song as he tries to take down the “games” once and for all. All episodes are currently streaming on Netflix, with a total of seven episodes averaging around an hour each. (Netflix)
Squid Game Season 3
2/5 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: This is the third instalment in the franchise, following the first film starring Akshay Kumar and the sequel featuring Kartik Aaryan alongside Kiara Advani. The third film once again stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead, this time paired with Tripti Dimri. This engaging horror-comedy is sure to appeal to everyone. If you missed it in cinemas, now is the perfect time to catch up.
Squid Game Season 3
3/5 Mismatched has returned with its third season. The new season continues to star Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf. The third season comprises eight episodes. If you're into romantic dramas, you should definitely give this one a watch. Do note, however, that you cannot watch Season 3 directly, as it is a follow-up to Seasons 1 and 2. Start with Season 1 if you haven't already. (Netflix)
image caption
4/5 Reply 1988: If you're in the mood for a K-drama with a touch of comedy, Reply 1988 is a must-watch. It tells the story of a group of childhood friends back in 1988 in Seoul, Korea. This limited series has 20 episodes and doesn’t require too much commitment. However, be aware that the episodes are on the longer side, averaging more than an hour and a half each. Some episodes may be slightly shorter, but most run close to this duration. (netflix)
image caption
5/5 Selection Day: If you're looking for something inspirational, Selection Day, which was first released in 2018, is a great choice. It tells the story of two teenage cricket prodigies on a quest to challenge the system and find their footing in India's cricketing landscape. It is an inspiring limited series with 12 episodes and is definitely a must-watch. (Netflix)
Squid Game Season 3
icon View all Images
Netflix has accidentally revealed the release date for Squid Game Season 3. (Netflix )

Squid Game Season 3 release: Netflix recently unintentionally revealed the release date for the highly anticipated Season 3 of Squid Game. Following the gripping conclusion of Season 2, fans have eagerly awaited news about the next instalment, and it seems their patience will be rewarded sooner than expected. A video shared by Netflix Korea on their official YouTube channel inadvertently leaked the premiere date for Season 3, which is set for June 27, 2025.

Squid Game Season 3: Teaser Video Sparks Speculation

The teaser video, which was quickly removed after it was posted, showed the eerie robot Young-hee from the iconic Red Light, Green Light game alongside a new character, Chul-soo, in a mysterious setting. The footage seemed to reference the post-credit scene from Season 2, suggesting that a new deadly game might be introduced in the upcoming season. Fans wasted no time in sharing their excitement across social media platforms. One fan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Netflix accidentally reveals that the final season of Squid Game releases on June 27! OMG!” Another fan commented, “GUYS, the comment says Squid Game Season 3 will release on June 27. The video was deleted, but we saw it!”

Also read: Sookshmadarshini OTT: Now Streaming in 5 Languages…

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

While the video was deleted shortly after its posting, the leak has added fuel to the growing speculation surrounding the next season. However, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has clarified that what is being referred to as Squid Game Season 3 is actually more of a continuation of Season 2, calling it the second part rather than a new season altogether.

Also read: Daaku Maharaaj OTT Release: Bobby Deol's Telugu Debut…

Squid Game Season 3: What to expect

Season 3 will continue the story of Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) as he seeks to take down the Front Man and uncover his true identity. In Season 2, Gi-hun returns to the deadly games with a new focus - taking down his adversary rather than pursuing the fortune that awaits the winner. Unbeknownst to him, the Front Man (played by Lee Byung-hun) is secretly posing as Player 001 under the alias Young-il. The bond between Gi-hun and Young-il grows, but it is shattered when Young-il resumes his role as the Front Man and kills Gi-hun's close ally, Park Jung-bae.

Also read: Top 5 weekend OTT watchlist: From Goosebumps: The Vanishing, Asura to Black Warrant and more

Fans can now mark their calendars for June 27, 2025, when the next chapter of the Squid Game saga is set to unfold.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Jan, 16:10 IST
Tags:
Trending: how to restore deleted whatsapp chats: step-by-step guide play garena free fire like a pro! get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: don't miss the paradise defender skin android tips and tricks: how to empty trash on android smartphone to make it run stunningly fast this secret whatsapp trick will let you chat with those who blocked you run two whatsapp accounts on your android smartphone; here is how how to restore deleted whatsapp photos: 4 tips and tricks garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: from emotes to free diamonds, check the rewards how to view someone’s whatsapp status secretly garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: get amazing rewards and check out the smash top-up event
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025

Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025
GTA 6 Map

GTA 6 map may be bigger than expected, fan-made comparisons spark excitement ahead of release
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaked map hints at a massive open world with 500+ dynamic events and expansive features
GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition: Five compelling reasons to revisit these classics before GTA 6 arrives
GTA 6

GTA 6 new leak reveals interactive buildings and destruction features set to redefine open-world gameplay

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets