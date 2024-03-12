 OpenAI just made your ChatGPT account safer; know how to enable this new security feature | How-to
OpenAI has rolled out the new Multi-factor authentication feature that will make your ChatGPT account safer. Know how this security feature works and how to enable it.

Mar 12 2024
Know all about OpenAI's ChatGPT Multi-factor authentication. (AFP)

Online service providers around the world have been integrating Multi-factor authentication to add an extra layer of security in their offerings to users when they sign in. The same has become even more important in the age of artificial intelligence-powered tools and OpenAI has just taken a big step to safeguard your ChatGPT account. Yes, AI tools such as ChatGPT also require extra security features just like the old world portals to be secure. And now, OpenAI has announced the inclusion of Multi-factor authentication to ChatGPT. This security feature will keep your account secure from hackers or those who may have surreptitiously obtained your credentials. Know more about ChatGPT Multi-factor authentication and how to enable this security feature.

About ChatGPT Multi-factor authentication

According to the OpenAI blog post, the Multi-factor authentication will come as an extra protective layer in the user login process to ChatGPT, API Platform, and Labs. This way no one can get unauthorized access to OpenAI products. After entering your credentials to sign in to your account, the MFA will ask for another authentication code which may require the user to switch to a different app to grab the code. After successfully entering the one-time authentication mode, you be able to access ChatGPT.

Also read: OpenAI brings new Read Aloud feature to ChatGPT!

How to enable Multi-factor authentication in your ChatGPT account

  1. Go to chat.openai.com
  2. Login to your ChatGPT account with the credentials
  3. Tap on your name available at the bottom left corner and select “Settings.”
  4. Go to “Generals” and enable the Multi-factor authentication.
  5. Now, choose a secondary authentication method, like Google Authenticator.
  6. Then you will have to scan a QR code and enter the One Time Code.

OpenAI has also requested users to keep the one-time code safe in one location as it can be used to log in without the authenticator app.

Also read: OpenAI Chief Sam Altman returns to board after probe clears him of any wrongdoing

Enabling the MFA is highly recommended as it will keep your account secure from hackers and people who have access to your credentials without you knowing. Note that after enabling the MFA, you will not be able to access your ChatGPT account without the authentication code. Follow the above steps and enable the MFA to your ChatGPT account for that extra layer of security. Enabling such features are beneficial in most cases to make sure your account is not hacked by scammers.

First Published Date: 12 Mar, 10:45 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets