Pumble app: Know how to build healthy collaboration among teams for maximum productivity

Do you know what encourages productivity and motivation in a team? It is healthy communication. Why? Because with proper information and task distribution, individual team members can easily feel confused and stressed and not be able to finish tasks. Therefore, effective communication brings motivation and collaboration among team members which also results in efficient project completion. If you are looking for such communication tools, then we have found an app called Pumble which provides an all-in-one solution for effective collaboration. Know more about the Pumble app in brief.

What is the Pumble app?

The Pumble app is a communication management app which encourages teams to build healthy collaboration. It offers a suite of features and tools, that enable users to effectively share information. With Pumble, users can take advantage of private or public digital workplaces with constant reminders and notifications. This way users can get the right information they require to complete their tasks or project. It offers file sharing, video conferencing, video chatting, and other features within the app, so users do not have to open multiple apps to connect with their teammates. Know how the Pumble app encourages healthy collaboration.

5 ways Pumble app brings effective collaboration

With Pumble, teams can create private or public channels, have one-on-one chat via direct messages, and create threads for quick chats. This way, communication remains effective and organized throughout.

The tool brings collaboration and improves productivity by eliminating the need for sharing emails. Users can simply share voice and video messages, files, and messages easily. Additionally, users can also search for specific messages.

The collaboration tool comes with video and voice conferencing features in which users can also share their screens for effective information sharing. Additionally, users can also schedule their Pumble meetings on the Google Calendar.

Pumble sends notifications and reminders for important meetings and messages, therefore, you can catch up with meetings and messages from your boss. It also allows users to schedule messages.

Users can also integrate other productivity tools such as Zapier, Clockify, Slack, etc to access all the apps in one place.

The Pumble app is free to use. However, if you want to experience advanced features such as group meetings, screen sharing, etc, you can opt for its monthly subscription plan which starts at $ 2.49 per month, per user. Try out this communication and collaboration tool to see how it affects team productivity.

