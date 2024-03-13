 Gamma app: From creating engaging presentations to webpages, know how this AI tool helps | How-to
Gamma app: From creating engaging presentations to webpages, know how this AI tool helps

Tired of creating presentations manually? Well, then take the help of this AI tool. Check out how the Gamma app can help simplify the process.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 13 2024, 10:40 IST
Know all about the AI presentation tool called Gamma. (unsplash)

Creating presentations, documents, and files has been integral in workplaces for ages. However, if they are not engaging enough, the audience will not show interest in what you have to showcase. Making them engaging can take a huge amount of time and effort that you may ill afford. Therefore, to make your presentation intuitive and interactive, we have found just the right tool called Gamma app, which is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to make your tasks easier. The Gamma app will not only save you time but will also make it fun and easy to create presentations, documents or web pages. Know more about how this AI tool can help you below.

What is the Gamma app?

Gamma is an AI presentation tool which can help users create presentations, documents or web pages in just minutes. Its AI generator simplifies the tasks by making design and formatting easy and engaging. From writing content to refining the presentation, you name it and the AI-generator will do your tasks on your behalf. The AI presentation tool empowers users with a variety of templates from which they can pick the best based on their requirements and start their customization. The Gamma app offers numerous features which will help creating presentations engaging and easily comprehensible.

Also read: Visme AI-powered presentation tool

How Gamma app helps users create presentations

  1. Gamma's AI generator Swiftly designs layouts, designs, and content based on user prompts for presentations, documents or web pages. Later users can customize the content based on their preferences.
  2. Users will not have to worry about formatting, styling, and positing, as the Gamma app takes care of everything with a single click to make your presentations look more concise and professional.
  3. Gamma comes with a live present mode enabling users to showcase the presentation from the app itself. Users can also share the designed presentation online with publishing + analytics.
  4. Gamma AI-powered tool is capable of conducting several tasks such as summarizing text, rewriting, SEO, AI image search, and much more.
  5. Gamma app enables users to embed GIFS, videos, websites, charts, etc, so the viewers can gain more information. Or simply have fun scrolling through the entire presentation.

Also read: Boost your presentation skills with AI-powered Pitch app

The Gamma app is available for free usage but with limited features. To experience its advanced features, you opt for its monthly or yearly subscription plan. The monthly subscription plan starts from $10 per month. Try out the Gamma app and see how it simplifies the presentation making process.

First Published Date: 13 Mar, 10:40 IST
