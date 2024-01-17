Samsung Galaxy S24 launch LIVE today! Know when and where to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung Galaxy S24 launch live is today. Phones coming include Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Know when and where to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024. Yes, today is finally the day when we will experience the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series at the Galaxy Unpacked 2024. This year it is expected that Samsung will announce three variants of the series.Additionally, the company will unveil its new initiative called Galaxy AI which will make the smartphone more advanced just like the Google Pixel 8 series. The smartphone will also likely pack an extraordinary camera. If you also watch to catch the launch event live then check where and how you can watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024.

When and where to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 will be taking place today, January 17, 2024. The event will be live-streamed on various platforms so that fans and interested smartphone buyers can see what new is coming to the Galaxy S24 series. The event will start to livestream at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT and in India you can watch the event live at 11:30 PM IST.

Now to watch the event you can register yourself at Samsung's official website where viewers can get a £50 / AU$100 voucher which can be used to spend on Galaxy devices. Additionally, you can watch the event live on Samsung's YouTube channel. Furthermore, you can catch the live event details on Samsung Mobile on X. Additionally, you can catch the live updates on HT Tech live blog to stay up to date about what's happening in the event and what features will be included in the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

What to expect in Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024

The launch event will feature the Galaxy S24 line in their upgraded version. The highlight of the event is expected to be the Galaxy AI and the rumored 50MP 5X telephoto sensor in the Galaxy S24 Ultra model. Furthermore, we may also see the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with the Ultra version and the Indian version of Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus may be powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset. Keep in mind that these are some rumored specs and it does not hold any credibility till Samsung announces the products themselves.

This year Samsung has various secrets to unfold, especially about its new “AI phone” and its upcoming features. Furthermore, the preorder and sales details will also be announced during the event so the buyers can register themselves to buy the new generation S-series smartphones.

