 Selling your mobile? Here's how to properly factory reset Android smartphones and protect your personal data
Selling your mobile? Here's how to properly factory reset Android smartphones and protect your personal data

If you are looking to sell your smartphone to someone make sure you take the effort to properly factory reset your Android smartphone to avoid your personal data from being misused.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 18 2024, 08:17 IST
fresh start with a factory reset
Learn how to give your Android phone a fresh start with a factory reset. Follow our guide to declutter, troubleshoot, and prepare your device for resale seamlessly. (unsplash)
Learn how to give your Android phone a fresh start with a factory reset. Follow our guide to declutter, troubleshoot, and prepare your device for resale seamlessly. (unsplash)

Remember the thrill of unboxing a new phone? Over time, the clutter of apps, sluggish performance, and software glitches may have dulled that excitement. But fear not! A factory reset can revive your device, returning it to its original state. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you navigate through the process seamlessly.

Importance of Factory Reset on Phone:

A factory reset, or resetting your phone to its factory settings, offers more than just a clean slate. It eradicates unnecessary apps, potential malware, and liberates storage space. This not only rejuvenates your device but also makes it ready for resale or transfer to another user.

How to Do a Factory Reset via Settings:

1. Open the Settings app and navigate to the System option.

2. Scroll down to find the Reset option and tap on it.

3. Select "Erase all data" or "Factory reset".

4. Enter your device PIN if prompted.

5. Confirm the action and allow the phone to complete the reset process.

How to Do a Factory Reset via Recovery Mode:

1. Power off your phone.

2. Press and hold the power and volume down buttons simultaneously to enter Recovery Mode.

3. Select your preferred language and confirm.

4. Find the "Wipe data" option and choose "Format data".

5. Enter the verification code if prompted and confirm the action.

Performing a factory reset on your Android phone is a simple yet powerful way to breathe new life into your device. Whether you're aiming to declutter, troubleshoot software issues, or prepare for resale, following this guide ensures a smooth reset experience. Remember to back up your data and proceed with caution. With a fresh start, your Android device can reclaim its original glory.

 

 

First Published Date: 18 Apr, 08:17 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets