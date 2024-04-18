 Vivo V30e specs leaked online: This may be the ‘thinnest smartphone’ with a 5,500mAh battery | Mobile News

Vivo V30e specs leaked online: This may be the ‘thinnest smartphone’ with a 5,500mAh battery

Vivo V30e leaked specifications hint at a thin design, powerful camera setup, and potential chipset of Vivo's upcoming smartphone.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
| Updated on: Apr 18 2024, 08:10 IST
Vivo V30e might come equipped with a 3D curved display, potentially making it one of the thinnest smartphones housing a 5,500 mAh battery. (representative image) (amazon)

As per recent media reports, Vivo is rumoured to introduce the Vivo V30e in India, possibly hitting the shelves as early as August. This new addition is expected to join the lineup alongside the recently launched Vivo V30 and V30 Pro models.

Anticipated Features of Vivo V30e

Leaked details suggest that the Vivo V30e might come equipped with a 3D curved display, potentially making it one of the thinnest smartphones housing a 5,500 mAh battery. Reports also hint at a rear camera setup featuring a Sony IMX882 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and the signature aura light seen in its predecessors.

Design and Colour Options

The Vivo V30e is speculated to feature a departure from the rectangular camera module design of previous models, opting instead for a circular camera module positioned on the top left of the phone. It is expected to be available in two colour options: "Blue Green and Brown Red".

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Potential Specifications

Earlier reports suggest that the Vivo V30e could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 8 GB of RAM, and run on Android 14-based FunTouchOS.

Upcoming Launch of Vivo T3x 5G

In related news, Vivo is gearing up to launch its latest smartphone, the Vivo T3x 5G, in India on April 17. The device boasts a distinctive design with a large circular camera module positioned on the top left side of the back panel. This module houses two camera sensors along with an LED flash unit. The power button and volume rockers are conveniently placed on the right edge for easy access.

While Vivo has not officially confirmed details about the Vivo V30e, leaks and speculations continue to circulate, providing insights into the potential features and design of the upcoming smartphone. Stay tuned for further updates as more information becomes available.

 

 

First Published Date: 18 Apr, 08:10 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets