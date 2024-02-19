 Smartsheet: Check 5 ways this collaborative work management tool improves productivity | How-to
Smartsheet: Check 5 ways this collaborative work management tool improves productivity

Looking for an impactful work management tool to increase team productivity? Know how Smartsheet can help empower teams with effective collaboration tools.

Feb 19 2024
Elevate team efficiency with Hive app - the ultimate project management solution
Smartsheet
1/6 1. Hive App Overview:Hive is a cloud-based project management tool designed to enhance team productivity by enabling task distribution, collaboration, and project analysis. It caters to businesses of all sizes, offering customizable project layouts and advanced features like Hive analytics for tracking key performance indicators (KPIs) and workspace productivity data.  (unsplash)
2/6 2. Unique Features:Hive stands out with its diverse project management layouts, including Gantt charts and Kanban boards, allowing users to tailor their task-tracking methods. It integrates third-party communication tools like Slack and Skype for seamless team collaboration, alongside a built-in messaging feature for internal connectivity.  (unsplash)
3/6 3. Task Visualization:With Hive's summary view feature, users gain a comprehensive overview of tasks, including project names, deadlines, and status updates. Additionally, they can access detailed project summaries to stay informed and organized throughout the workflow.  (unsplash)
4/6 4. Time Management:The app includes a dedicated time tracking tool, enabling teams to monitor their productivity levels during work hours. This insight aids in identifying peak efficiency periods and optimizing time allocation for improved project outcomes.  (unsplash)
5/6 5. Actionable Workflow Creation:Hive facilitates efficient project planning by allowing users to establish actionable workflows with distinct stages and phases. This clarity in project goals enhances team understanding and alignment, fostering smoother project execution and delivery.  (unsplash)
6/6 6. Subscription Options:While the Hive app offers free usage, users seeking advanced features can opt for monthly subscription plans starting from just $1 per user. This affordable pricing structure ensures accessibility to enhanced functionalities tailored to diverse project management needs.  (unsplash)
Smartsheet
Know all about Smartsheet productivity enhancing tool. (unsplash)

What's the most integral part of managing teams and enhancing productivity? Collaboration. It plays an important role in sharing the right information within and across teams. Collaboration not only helps set clear project goals but also helps teams stay on the same page and work towards the desired goals with full and concentrated force. As we have shifted to a remote and hybrid work model, it is getting harder for teams to effectively collaborate and share information. If you are in search of a collaboration and work management tool then we have found the right one for you. Smartsheet is a modern work management tool that keeps the team together and helps automate processes, resulting in improved productivity. Know more about Smartsheet here.

What is a smartsheet?

Smartsheet is a collaborative work management tool that empowers users to plan their projects, tasks, deadlines, and more in one place. Users can take advantage of powerful automated workflows to swiftly divide the tasks among team members and share the workload equally. This helps the team maintain a healthy work-life balance which also results in improved productivity and motivation to give their best during working hours. The tool is powered by various integration collaboration tools to help users stay connected with their team. Know how Smartsheets help teams to stay productive.

How Smartsheet makes teams productive

  • Smartsheet enables users to visualize and track their project within one place with the help of various personalized board views such as Grid, Card, Gantt, or Calendar.
  • It helps users to eliminate repetitive, manual tasks with no-code automated workflows. It consists of various pre-built workflow templates to create weekly status requests, due date reminders, and more.
  • Smartsheet comes with effective collaboration tools enabling users to share project files and documents with ease. Reports can be shared with internal staff as well as external teams and the owner can take charge of who can view or edit the document.
  • Users can track all the project details on their dashboard which showcases sheets, reports, charts, forms and more from within the tool and other integrated tools such as Google Docs, Tableau, Power BI, YouTube and more.
  • Smartsheet also sends users automated alerts and notifications about important tasks and updates. Users can also customize notification rules making it more personalized.

These are some of the integral features of Smartsheet which empowers teams with effective tools to stay motivated and productive. In terms of pricing, it comes with a free version which includes one user. Teams with multiple members can opt for the monthly subscription plan which starts from $ 7 per user, per month.

