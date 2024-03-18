 Spark+AI app: Check 5 ways to create formal and error-free emails with AI assistant | How-to
Spark+AI app: Check 5 ways to create formal and error-free emails with AI assistant

Looking for a tool that can write formal emails fpr ypu? Check out the Spark+AI app and how it helps draft emails in seconds.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 18 2024, 11:16 IST
Know all about the Spark+AI app to create email drafts. (Spark)

Have you ever been in a situation where you find yourself struggling to properly frame an email? Well, we all have all been there. Drafting highly formal emails without errors is a challenging task for many due to different reasons. Therefore, to help you write error-free emails, we have found an AI assistant tool called Spark+AI. It's a simple email assistant app enabling users to write emails from scratch, make corrections, rephrase sentences, and more. This tool will not only save you time but you will not even have to worry about creating a formal tone as it does all that in a jiffy. Know more about the Spark+AI app below.

What is the Spark+AI app?

The Spark+AI app is an AI-powered email assistant that helps users write error-free emails with formal tones. It not only writes emails but also effectively organizes your inbox. The AI tool enables users to generate easy replies, summaries for long emails, safe emails as templates, and more. With Spark+AI you can take charge of how emails are created and keep them organized with its smart AI features. If you already like this email management tool then check out its features and how it helps create emails effortlessly in a matter of seconds.

How to create error-free emails with the Spark+AI app?

  1. To draft the entire email from scratch, just tap on the +AI icon and select the draft email option. There you just have to give the AI assistant a prompt and it will create a formal email for you.
  2. The Spark+AI app helps users proofread the created email draft to spot errors in tone, spelling, grammar, and more. Therefore, you never have to send an email that may elicit the wrong kind of response from the receiver.
  3. The email assistant also enables users to rephrase the sentence to make them more formal. Additionally, the tool can also expand or shorten the text.
  4. The AI tool also summarizes the email in three different styles: Short, Detailed and Action Point options. You can choose the style which suits you the best in terms of understanding.
  5. Creating the same types of emails again and again? Not anymore because the +AI allow users to save email drafts as templates which can be used several times.

These are some of the smart AI features of the Spark+AI app which makes drafting emails a breeze. Note that the email assistant app is a free-to-use app, but if you are in need of advanced features then you can opt for the premium version which starts at $4.99 per month for individual users.

First Published Date: 18 Mar, 11:16 IST
