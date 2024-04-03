This AI app will not let you forget if some pending work is really important for you- Check out

Do you keep forgetting your tasks and events frequently? In a heavy working schedule, it is challenging for individuals to stay on top of every task. Therefore, it is very easy to forget some listed tasks due to other crucial commitments. To get the job done in time and keep track of your tasks, we came across a useful productivity tool called “Due.” The app works as your personal assistant to remind you of important tasks and events which require your attention. This way you will never forget your small or repetitive tasks while also focussing on work which holds greater importance. Know more about the Due app and how it can benefit users in different ways.

What is the Due app?

Due is a reminder app enabling users to schedule tasks with reminders to complete them before the deadline. It is a useful app when you have a tiresome schedule or you simply tend to forget things. This app will make sure that you get stuff done be it small or any important tasks. The Due app comes with an easy-to-use interface, enabling users to quickly capture reminders, send timely reminders and schedule without any hassle. Check out how the Due app helps users improve productivity.

How does the Due app benefit users?

With the help of Natural date-parsing features, users can set reminders just by typing a prompt such as “Set reminders to pick up groceries at 6 PM.” The tool will instantly create a reminder for you.

The Due app will send you periodic notifications until you complete the task or reschedule it for the next day. This way you will be constantly reminded of your pending tasks.

The app also enables users to add recurring tasks with reminders such as taking medicine at a particular time in the day. This way you can stay ahead with your day-to-day tasks.

With reminders, users can instantly get on the pending tasks and focus on completing them, resulting in improved productivity with no tasks left undone for the day.

The Due app is built for iOS devices such as Mac, iPhone, Apple Watch, and others, therefore, you can sync your reminders and timer with the help of iCloud or Dropbox.

The good news is that the Due app is free to use and it does not require any additional payments or subscriptions to use its features.

