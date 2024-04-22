Todoist app: Know how to keep track of tasks and schedule effectively with this to-do list app

When you work in a fast-paced work environment, it is very easy to forget some tasks due to other important commitments. However, forgetting tasks could portray a bad image of you in front of your manager. Therefore, if you want to impress your managers and stay ahead of your tasks, we have found just the right tool for you. The Todoist app is a very useful to-do list tool where users can jot down their daily tasks. However, it is more than just a to-do list app and it comes with several other useful features.

How to use the Todoist app effectively

Todoist enables users to set different priority levels for the assigned tasks. It has four levels with different colour codes. Therefore, users can set a red colour for highly urgent and important tasks.

The Todoist app allows users to effectively organise their tasks into different sections. If you are working on multiple projects, then you can create a section for each project and add tasks accordingly.

Take advantage of the inbox, today, and upcoming views tab where you can list and track all of your required tasks. In these tabs, you can check which task is due for a particular day.

Set reminders for each task, this way you'll never miss any small or big commitment. Todoist sends reminders via email or push notifications. The app also provides two types of reminders: automatic and manual, therefore, choose based on your preferences.

The Todoist app provides a “Productivity view” where users can keep track of their progress. With progress, users can check their daily and weekly goals and earn Karma points when they meet the desired target.

These are some of the hidden features of the Todoist app which make productivity tools more useful. Surprisingly, the Todoist app offers several features in its free package. However, if you want to experience more features, then you can opt for its monthly subscription plan which starts at just $4 per month and can also be billed on a yearly basis.

