Twos app: From note-taking to reminders, know how this productivity tool keeps users on track

Manage tasks, to-do lists, notes and more in one place with the Twos app. Know all about the way this productivity tool can help keep you on track.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 12 2024, 12:19 IST
Know all about the productivity tool called Twos app. (unsplash)

What's the best way of keeping track of your day-to-day tasks? For many it's preparing a to-do list and keeping notes of what is to be done. While many prefer to set reminders for their tasks on calendars, what if you can do all those things and more in one app without having to switch to several different ones? Yes, you heard it right, the Twos app enables users to create notes, to-do lists, set reminders and keep their workspace organised in one place. This productivity tool provides users with a suite of features which enable them to keep track of their important tasks. Know more about the Twos app and how it benefits users.

What is the Twos app?

Twos is a highly effective free note-taking app which helps users keep track of their tasks and stay organized. Knowing what to do throughout the day helps users to manage their time and prioritise tasks effectively. The app also provides a calendar view through which users can schedule their tasks for a particular day. This way the users are aware of what is to be done with an organized view of all their to-dos for the day. Such productivity tools not only help users stay organized but also create a sense of motivation and zeal to stay productive throughout the day. Check out the Twos app feature and how it helps users stay on track with their day-to-day activities.

Twos app features and benefits

  1. The Twos app has a feature called “Things” which allows users to write their notes and to-do lists for the day. Users can also write sub-tasks and the progress circle will showcase how much of the task has been completed.
  2. The productivity tool offers organisation features which help users to organize their notes and tasks in an easy and understandable manner.
  3. When there are a number of tasks piled up, it is easy to forget some tasks or events. Therefore, set reminders for meetings, events, and tasks, to complete them before the deadline or not avoid missing any important event.
  4. Users can easily share with their colleagues and team members. This allows users to improve communication and collaborate in a workspace. Additionally, this way, users can also create effective task management.
  5. The premium version of the app also comes with AI features through which users can generate summaries, correct grammar, translate, and more.

The Twos app is available for free usage. However, if you want to experience its AI features, you can earn coins by adding tasks on the app and redeem them for free.

First Published Date: 12 Mar, 12:19 IST
