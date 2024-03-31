 WhatsApp now has a new bottom navigation bar. Here’s how it will help you chat | How-to
WhatsApp now has a new bottom navigation bar. Here’s how it will help you chat

WhatsApp has introduced a new bottom navigation bar for Android users, replacing the top navbar with a more ergonomic design.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 31 2024, 18:13 IST
WhatsApp's new bottom navigation bar offers a more accessible and intuitive interface for Android users. WhatsApp redesigned bottom navigation bar, (Bloomberg)
WhatsApp's new bottom navigation bar offers a more accessible and intuitive interface for Android users. WhatsApp redesigned bottom navigation bar, (Bloomberg)

WhatsApp has unveiled a significant update for its Android users, introducing a redesigned bottom navigation bar aimed at enhancing user experience and accessibility within the app.

Features of the New Navigation Bar

The latest update replaces the traditional top navigation bar with a sleek bottom navbar, featuring four main sections: Communities, Chats, Updates (formerly Status), and Calls. While the sections remain consistent with the previous layout, WhatsApp has made notable changes to improve navigation efficiency, reported gsmarena.

Also read: Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits

One of the key changes is the reordering of sections, with Status now renamed as "Updates." Additionally, all four sections are now accompanied by distinct icons, a departure from the previous design where only the Communities tab had an icon. The color scheme has also been updated from the familiar green to a minimalist white, offering a fresh and modern look to the interface.

Improved Accessibility and Convenience

WhatsApp's decision to implement a bottom navigation bar aligns with the principle of ergonomic design, making it more user-friendly and convenient for users to access essential features. By positioning the navigation bar closer to the thumbs, users can navigate between sections with ease, eliminating the need to stretch or adjust their grip to reach the top of the screen.

The introduction of icons to each section further enhances navigation intuitiveness, allowing users to quickly identify and access their desired destination within the app. Whether it's checking messages, updating status, or making calls, users can now navigate seamlessly between different sections with a simple tap on the corresponding icon.

While the new bottom navigation bar has been undergoing testing on Android devices in India for a few weeks, WhatsApp has officially announced its global rollout to all Android users. To experience the updated interface, users are advised to update their WhatsApp app to the latest version available on the Google Play Store.

The introduction of the bottom navigation bar reflects WhatsApp's commitment to continuous improvement and user-centric design. By prioritizing ease of navigation and accessibility, WhatsApp aims to provide a more enjoyable and streamlined user experience for its Android users worldwide.

